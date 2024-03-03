Illegal Trails Threaten Klang Valley's Ecosystem: UPM Raises Alarm Over Ayer Hitam Reserve

The Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve in Puchong, Selangor, is facing ecological threats due to unauthorized trails and activities. Managed by Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and spanning 1,182ha, this reserve is designated for educational and research purposes, limiting recreational access. Despite clear signage, instances of trespassing have surged, prompted by social media exposure of the area's natural beauty, leading to environmental concerns and disruptions to research.

Ecological Impact and Unauthorized Activities

Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Nazre Saleh and Mohd Farhan Shahrin from UPM highlighted the detrimental effects of illegal trails on the forest ecosystem. The creation of unauthorized paths not only disrupts the soil and exposes tree roots but also threatens sensitive species and the overall biodiversity of the reserve. The discovery of a makeshift gymnasium and the presence of invasive species like the American bullfrog further exacerbate the risk to the native flora and fauna. UPM is now grappling with the challenge of preserving the integrity of ongoing research studies, which are crucial for understanding forest fragmentation, population genomics, and the ecology of nocturnal birds.

Enforcement and Educational Efforts

The Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) and UPM are intensifying efforts to prevent further trespassing through regular patrols and the use of drones for aerial surveillance. Despite these measures, enforcement challenges persist due to limited resources. Azhar Ahmad, JPNS director, stressed the impracticality of fencing the vast reserve and called on the public to educate themselves on forest reserve laws and regulations. The department collects data on encroachment every four months and relies on public complaints to aid in their enforcement efforts.

Conservation Challenges Amid Development

Prof Azlizam Aziz from UPM's Forestry and Environment Faculty discussed the historical reduction of the Ayer Hitam Forest Reserve's size due to development projects since the 1960s. The Covid-19 pandemic offered a brief respite for the reserve's ecosystem, allowing wildlife numbers to increase due to minimal human interference. However, the gradual decline of the reserve's area poses an ongoing threat to its conservation. Prof Mohd Nazre emphasized the importance of non-intervention for the preservation of forests and biodiversity, highlighting the critical need for effective management and public awareness to safeguard this ecological treasure.