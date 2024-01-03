en English
Fashion

IKAT 2.0: A Celebration of Malaysia’s Heritage Textiles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Malaysia’s rich tapestry of heritage textiles is set to be celebrated and conserved at the upcoming IKAT 2.0 event. The two-day affair, taking place at The Godown in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, January 6, from 10.30 am to 10.30 pm, will provide an immersive exploration into the world of traditional Malaysian textiles. The event is a collaborative effort by the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Experiential Design Team.

Preserving Tradition Through Interactive Experiences

IKAT 2.0 is not just a showcase but an experiential hub of interactive installations, a heritage textile gallery, hands-on workshops, talks, and a fashion show. The focus is not only on preserving the tradition but reviving it and demonstrating its potential contribution to the Malaysian economy. The event aims to engage the younger generation and foster an appreciation for the artistry woven into every textile creation.

Spotlight on Borneo’s Artisanal Textiles

The spotlight in Kuala Lumpur will be on Borneo’s artisanal textiles, including the Iban handwoven Pua Kumbu, the Rungus tribe’s Pis embroidery, and the rich heritage of Borneo’s indigenous communities. IKAT 2.0 will tour Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Terengganu, and Kuching, with unique themes showcased at each location. This approach aims to provide a comprehensive view of the country’s diverse textile traditions.

Combining Tradition and Technology

The event seeks to not only conserve these traditions but to revitalize them by integrating modern technology with traditional arts. The event will feature multimedia displays to showcase the tenacious spirits of skilled weavers like Ngot Bi, a 91-year-old weaver from Sarawak with over 80 years of experience in traditional mat weaving. Her story, like many others, will serve as an inspiration to the younger generation to cherish and continue these age-old practices.

Group Chief Brand Officer of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Datuk Tiffanee Marie Lim, underlined the importance of IKAT 2.0 during an appearance on Bernama TV’s The Brief programme. She emphasized how this event is a vital step in preserving the tradition and passing it on to the next generation, thereby ensuring the longevity and relevance of Malaysia’s textile heritage.

