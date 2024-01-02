en English
Malaysia

IHG Hotels Launches First Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kuala Lumpur: A Blend of Urban Luxury and Tropical Tranquility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
International hospitality giant, IHG Hotels and Resorts, in a joint venture with Yuk Tung Properties, has unveiled its inaugural Crowne Plaza Hotel in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its global portfolio. The Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre, a modern architectural marvel of 320 rooms, sits majestically in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, presenting an intriguing blend of urban luxury and tropical tranquility.

Design: A Fusion of Urban Sophistication and Tropical Serenity

At the helm of the hotel’s design is the renowned international GA Group, led by Adrian Currie. The design language seeks to harmonize the dynamism of Kuala Lumpur’s cityscape with the tranquil beauty of Malaysia’s tropical rainforests. The result is a unique hospitality experience, a haven where nature meets elegance.

Rooms and Suites: A Balance of Work and Leisure

The hotel’s array of rooms and suites are meticulously designed to offer a distinct separation of work and leisure spaces. This thoughtful design caters to the needs of the modern traveller, offering a seamless blend of functionality and comfort, whether for business or leisure. The RhymBa Lobby Lounge and Bar, a novel concept that combines co-working spaces with recreation areas, and Nest13, a dedicated co-working lounge, enhance this unique blend.

Dining, Events, and Leisure Facilities

At the heart of the hotel’s culinary offerings is the Merchants All-Day Dining, a dining experience that promises a global culinary journey in a vibrant market-like setting. The hotel’s meeting and event spaces, covering 12,000 square feet, are perfect for various occasions, from corporate gatherings to grand weddings. The centerpiece of leisure amenities is a rooftop infinity pool that offers an unobstructed view of the city’s skyline. Future enhancements to the hotel will include signature suites, an executive lounge, and a French Brasserie named Le Midi.

Kuljit Singh, the hotel’s general manager, encapsulated the allure of the hotel in his remarks. He described the Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre as a ‘haven for blended travel experiences’, emphasizing the hotel’s unique blend of design and functionality.

Malaysia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

