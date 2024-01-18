en English
Kenyan National Convicted in U.S. for Advance Fee and Investment Fraud Scheme
13 seconds ago
img_logo
Gleeson Homes Set to Build 196 New Homes in Nottinghamshire
13 seconds ago
img_logo
Groundbreaking Somali TV Program Puts Women's Issues Front and Center
25 seconds ago
img_logo
Assam Gears Up for Polygamy Ban, Union Budget Windfall and PM Modi's Visit
32 seconds ago
img_logo
Giovanni Pernice: Dancing Towards Millionaire Status Amidst Controversy

Giovanni Pernice, the 33-year-old professional sensation on Strictly Come Dancing, has catapulted his financial success, reportedly tripling his earnings and reaching millionaire status. This commendable feat is attributed to his diverse career ventures, including the establishment of his own cosmetic brand, GP Vita. Financial Triumph Amid Controversy Despite facing heated scrutiny over his teaching techniques,

3 mins ago

Israel Ojoko
Houston Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: A High-Stakes College Basketball Showdown

The stage is set for a college basketball showdown as the No. 4 ranked Houston Cougars gear up to face the No. 8 ranked Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas. This matchup is more than a game; it’s a clash of titans in the Big 12, a conference renowned for its intense competition. Stellar Season for

3 mins ago
Canadian Trader Pleads Guilty to Multi-million Dollar Stock Manipulation Scheme

Colin Heatherington, a 49-year-old trader from Vancouver, Canada, has admitted his culpability in a penny stock manipulation scheme, causing investor losses exceeding $215 million. The trader pleaded guilty to his involvement in securities fraud and wire fraud while he was employed at Absolute Capital Management Holdings, a hedge fund company based in the Cayman Islands

4 mins ago
img_logo
Health
Decoding Skin Changes: Unraveling the Body's Silent Alarms

The skin, a silent sentinel, covering about 15% of our body mass, functions as more than just a protective barrier. It is the largest human organ, a canvas that mirrors our health, and a critical barometer of various bodily conditions. Its role extends beyond shielding us against UV radiation and microbes, to temperature regulation and

43 seconds ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Sports
Houston Cougars vs Kansas Jayhawks: A High-Stakes College Basketball Showdown

The stage is set for a college basketball showdown as the No. 4 ranked Houston Cougars gear up to face the No. 8 ranked Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas. This matchup is more than a game; it’s a clash of titans in the Big 12, a conference renowned for its intense competition. Stellar Season for

4 mins ago Salman Khan
img_logo
Sports
Investigation Looms over Bellingham's Alleged Slur Towards Greenwood in Football Match

In a recent football match, an incident involving Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood has stirred controversy. Bellingham was allegedly seen uttering a derogatory term in Greenwood’s direction, an incident that has since sparked potential for an official investigation. Spanish media outlet, Cadena SER, reported that Getafe, Greenwood’s team, requested for this incident to be recorded

4 mins ago Salman Khan
img_logo
Politics
Governor Sanwo-Olu's Town Hall Meeting: A Democratic Dialogue on Lagos's Future

In a recent display of democratic engagement, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos held the first town hall meeting of 2024, underlining his commitment to citizen-centric governance. Held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, the meeting was a platform for discussing pressing state issues and proposed government initiatives. The forum was particularly significant for the residents of

4 mins ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Health
Cold-Pressed Castor Oil: A Potential Solution for Australia's Dry-Eye Disease Epidemic

In Australia, the widespread affliction of dry-eye disease is a rising concern, with the condition impacting an estimated 58% of individuals over the age of 50. The leading cause of this ailment, Blepharitis, accounts for over 80% of the cases and remains an unresolved medical challenge. Current treatment methods predominantly rely on antibacterials and anti-inflammatories,

5 mins ago Geeta Pillai
img_logo
Sports
AIFF, FIFA, and Ministry of Education Kickstart Pan-India Football Talent Scouting Initiative

In a significant stride towards nurturing football in India, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), in collaboration with FIFA and the Indian Ministry of Education, has initiated an ambitious three-stage, pan-India scouting and recruitment drive through the ‘Football 4 School’ program. This initiative is a critical part of the groundwork for future FIFA U17 World

6 mins ago Salman Khan
img_logo
Politics
Guyana's Ministry of Labour Receives $1.3 Billion for Upskilling and Workers' Rights Initiatives

The Parliamentary Committee of Supply in Guyana has given the green light to a budget allocation of $1.3 billion for the Ministry of Labour. This substantial financial provision is earmarked to buttress initiatives geared towards capacity building, human development, and safeguarding workers’ rights. Upskilling for a Brighter Future A substantial slice of this budget, approximately

6 mins ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
EU Approves Major Aid Package for Ukraine, Sets Precedent for U.S.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to the European Union (EU) for approving a significant financial aid package of 50 billion euros. This approval, despite initial opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, sends a strong message of unity against the aggression from Moscow. President Zelenskyy emphasized that this decision not only bolsters the

6 mins ago Nimrah Khatoon
img_logo
Sports
Colombia and Luxembourg Set for Davis Cup World Group I Play-Off in Bogota

The Davis Cup World Group I play-off, a highly anticipated match-up between Colombia and Luxembourg, is set to begin on February 2, 2024, in Bogota. The draw, unveiled on Thursday, February 1, 2024, has laid out the order of play for the two-day event at the Club Bellavista Colsubsidio. The Opening Salvo The first day’s

7 mins ago Salman Khan
img_logo
Health
Nairobi Gas Explosion Claims Lives and Raises Questions on Safety Regulations

In a horrifying incident that has shaken Nairobi, a gas explosion ripped through the Embakasi neighborhood, claiming two lives and injuring over 200 individuals. The blast resulted in a massive fire, causing widespread damage to vehicles, commercial properties, and residential buildings. Immediate Response and Rescue Efforts The Kenyan Red Cross swiftly sprung into action, admitting

7 mins ago Hadeel Hashem
img_logo
Health
Entertainment Industry Mourns Loss of Actress Poonam Pandey to Cancer

India’s entertainment industry is shrouded in grief as it mourns the untimely demise of actress Poonam Pandey, aged 32, who succumbed to cervical cancer. The news of her passing was disseminated through a heartfelt Instagram post by noted fashion designer Rohit Verma, a close associate of the late actress. Verma’s Tribute to Poonam Having recently

7 mins ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
Sports
Romanian Diplomacy, Finance and Sports: A Week of Strategic Moves

At the heart of Romania’s diplomatic efforts, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, sets her sights on Brussels, embarking on a journey filled with strategic engagements and opportunities for cooperation. Her participation in the Ministerial Forum of the EU for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is a testament to Romania’s commitment to fostering ties with nations

8 mins ago Salman Khan
img_logo
Crime
Kenyan National Convicted in U.S. for Advance Fee and Investment Fraud Scheme

Paul Maucha, a 58-year-old Kenyan national, has been convicted by a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for orchestrating an advance fee and investment fraud scheme. The fraudulent activities were managed through a shell company named American Eagle Services Group Inc. (AESG), controlled by Maucha. The Deception The scheme entailed

19 seconds ago Israel Ojoko
img_logo
United Kingdom
Gleeson Homes Set to Build 196 New Homes in Nottinghamshire

Gleeson Homes, a prominent housing developer, has successfully secured planning permission for the construction of 196 new homes in the heart of Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. The project, dubbed Hollinwell Heath, will span a significant 16.2-acre site, offering an exclusive mix of two, three, and four-bedroom houses. Commencement and Completion The company has announced plans to initiate

19 seconds ago Momen Zellmi
img_logo
Society
Groundbreaking Somali TV Program Puts Women's Issues Front and Center

In an unprecedented move for Somali television, a new debate show is set to hit the airwaves, addressing a spectrum of contentious societal issues—from period education in schools to the role of women in politics—with an emphasis on gender equality. A production of Bilan, Somalia’s only all-female media house, this groundbreaking initiative ensures at least

31 seconds ago Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
img_logo
Politics
Assam Gears Up for Polygamy Ban, Union Budget Windfall and PM Modi's Visit

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is gearing up to introduce a landmark legislation that could ban polygamy in the state. The state government is currently drafting the Assam Polygamy Ban Act, a move that has captured the nation’s attention. Observing Uttarakhand’s Steps Towards Uniform Civil Code Simultaneously, Assam is closely

38 seconds ago Dil Bar Irshad
img_logo
Business
German Stocks Rise: E.ON Forecasts, Adidas Banks on Yeezy Stock

On a recent Friday, the DAX index, Germany’s key stock market, experienced a significant lift, marking an increase of 107 points or 0.6 percent, to close at 16,965. This rise followed a slight dip of 0.3 percent in the previous trading session, offering a breath of fresh air to investors. U.S Unemployment Data Influences Market

47 seconds ago Wojciech Zylm
img_logo
Accidents
Isaac Mwaura Calls for Stricter Safety Standards After Embakasi Gas Explosion

In the early hours of the day, a devastating gas explosion ripped through a building in Embakasi, a suburb of Nairobi, Kenya. The blast claimed two lives and left over 200 injured, sparking a fierce inferno that consumed the gas-refilling facility and damaged neighbouring properties. The incident, confirmed by government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, has thrown

1 min ago Israel Ojoko
img_logo
Arts & Entertainment
January Gill O'Neil's 'Glitter Road': A Reflective Journey Through Poetry

Unveiling the soulful journey of an acclaimed poet, January Gill O’Neil, her latest book of poetry, ‘Glitter Road’, serves as a reflective prism of personal growth, love, and the enduring work of writing. An associate professor of English at Salem State University, O’Neil spent a transformative year as the John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at

1 min ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Education
Ghana Student Severely Beaten Over Unpaid 'Dining Fees': Calls for Justice Rise

On January 30, 2024, a brutal incident unfolded in the premises of Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School, Ghana, leaving deep marks not only on the face of the victim but also on the moral canvas of the institution. Ebenezer Yeboah, a final year Visual Arts student, became the victim of a vicious assault carried out

1 min ago Ebenezer Mensah
img_logo
Ethiopia
Ethiopia Extends State of Emergency in Amhara Amidst Escalating Conflicts

The Ethiopian parliament, in a sweeping majority vote, decided to extend the state of emergency in the conflict-ridden Amhara region, with only two opposition votes. The extension of the emergency measures underscores the severity of the ongoing regional conflict, a matter of national security, involving federal and regional forces against the Fano militia. State of

2 mins ago Ebenezer Mensah
img_logo
Automotive
Toyota's Hybrid Dominance: Navigating the Electric Shift

In a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, Toyota is asserting a confident lead. With competitors caught in the transition to full electrification, Toyota maintains an edge with an impressive rise in hybrid vehicle sales. The company’s success is not only apparent in the numbers but also in consumer behavior, as an increasing number of individuals opt

2 mins ago Aqsa Younas Rana
img_logo
Business
KRG the Don's Nightclub Casavera Lounge Temporarily Closes for Renovations

In a recent announcement, dancehall singer and entrepreneur, KRG the Don, revealed the temporary closure of his nightclub, Casavera Lounge, located on Ngong Road. The decision came in response to noise pollution complaints from area residents, which were reported to him by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA). KRG has decided to shut down the

2 mins ago Israel Ojoko
img_logo
Crime
Former Boston Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Capitol Breach Charges

Joseph Robert Fisher, a 52-year-old former Boston Police Department Officer from Plymouth, Massachusetts, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021—an event that shook the nation and continues to cast a long shadow over its political landscape. The charges against Fisher include

2 mins ago Nimrah Khatoon
img_logo
Politics
Ghana's Ex-Leader John Dramani Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Amid Anti-LGBTQ Bill Discussions

In a recent development, Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly expressed his opposition to same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ rights, citing his Christian faith. This statement by Mahama, a leading opposition presidential candidate, was made during a meeting with members of the clergy in Eastern Ghana. The former President’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights comes

11 hours ago Muhammad Jawad
img_logo
Politics
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Defies Fifth ED Summons Amid Political Controversy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a defiant stance by choosing to not comply with the Enforcement Directorate’s fifth summons. This refusal is viewed by many as a rebellious act against the central government, which Kejriwal believes is using the ED as a political tool to destabilize his administration. The case, shrouded in mystery,

4 hours ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
Politics
Unrest Erupts in Buenos Aires as Lawmakers Debate Milei's Reform Bill

Tensions surged in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as violent confrontations broke loose between the police and protesters outside the Congress building. The unrest sparked as lawmakers delved into a significant reform bill proposed by President Javier Milei, a libertarian and self-declared anarcho-capitalist. The altercation emerged on the second day of what is predicted to be a

3 hours ago Nitish Verma
img_logo
Politics
President Joe Biden Says Lawmakers 'Must Not Be Enemies' at National Prayer Breakfast

In a rare display of unity, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Mike Johnson made a joint public appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast, underlining the importance of political consensus despite ideological differences. The event, noted for its bipartisan attendance, served as a platform for both leaders to emphasize their shared identity as Americans and

3 hours ago Nitish Verma
img_logo
Politics
Egypt's PM Calls for Local Manufacturing to Boost Exports

In an unprecedented move, Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouli, has initiated a dialogue with key stakeholders to build an integrated vision for localizing the manufacture of production inputs. This significant decision was announced during a meeting with ministers, heads of industry federations, and representatives from various industrial sectors. The primary aim was to address the

11 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Unraveling the Enigma: Chinese Migrants and the U.S. Southern Border

Biologist Bret Weinstein recently conducted a mission to unveil the undercurrents of the migrating population from China, revealing a seismic shift in the demographics of those seeking to cross the U.S. southern border. His observations from the Darien Pass, shared with Tucker Carlson, present a startling narrative of a clandestine population movement with potential ramifications

6 hours ago Aqsa Younas Rana
img_logo
Politics
Iowa Senators Advance Bill to Repeal Gender Balance Laws

In a significant development, Iowa’s Republican senators have given preliminary approval to Senate File 2096, a potential game-changer that seeks to repeal a longstanding set of laws mandating gender balance on state boards and commissions. The move, propelled by the argument that gender discrimination no longer holds sway, underscores the need to prioritize qualifications over

10 hours ago Bijay Laxmi
img_logo
Politics
The Specter of Trump's Return: A Deep Dive into the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election looms, the specter of Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House is casting long shadows. Trump, known for his controversial statements and policies, continues to hold a tight grip on the Republican Party, despite his defeat in the 2020 election. His influence within the party is evident in

2 hours ago Hadeel Hashem
img_logo
Politics
Missed Deadline Spells Trouble for Michigan Republican Party

In the heart of the Midwest, the Michigan Republican Party finds itself in the throes of internal discord. A storm brews over its leadership, extending its dark clouds to the realm of financial transparency. The party, once a beacon of stability, missed a critical deadline for submitting its campaign finance reports this Wednesday, casting a

3 hours ago Mahnoor Jehangir
img_logo
Politics
Debunking of False Stroke Rumors Surrounding Indonesian Presidential Candidate Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian Defense Minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, was the subject of a false social media report claiming he had suffered a stroke and was in intensive care at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital in Central Jakarta. The report was promptly dismissed as a hoax by the deputy chairman of Prabowo’s campaign team, Afriansyah Noor, and

4 hours ago BNN Correspondents
img_logo
Politics
Mysterious NIA Searches at NTK Members' Residences in Tamil Nadu

Before the break of dawn, at 7am on a fateful Friday, the quiet humdrum of Tamil Nadu was disturbed by the sudden onset of a major operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. The mission was clear: conduct searches at the residences of members of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a political party

4 hours ago Rafia Tasleem
img_logo
Politics
Jhoan Boada Incident Sparks Nationwide Immigration Policy Debate

A video circulating on the internet has become the focal point of a nationwide discussion on immigration policies in the United States. The video features Jhoan Boada, a 22-year-old undocumented immigrant, gesturing offensively following his release without bail after he was involved in assaulting two New York City police officers. The Incident The incident occurred

8 hours ago Nimrah Khatoon

