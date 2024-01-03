HSSI Secures RM4.94mil Contract for Port Klang Cruise Terminal Expansion

In a recent development, HSS Engineers Bhd, through its associate HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI), has secured a contract from Port Klang Cruise Terminal Sdn Bhd. The contract, worth RM4.94 million, entails providing project management consultancy services for the extension of the wharf at the terminal and the development of associated facilities.

Project Timeline and Scope

The project, scheduled to kick off on January 8, 2024, is projected to be completed within 29 months, by July 9, 2026. This ambitious undertaking will see HSSI offering a broad spectrum of services, from conducting pre-development studies and crafting a conceptual masterplan to managing the project and supervising the construction of the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract.

Exclusive Collaboration

Adding to the complexity and prestige of the project, HSSI will be working in exclusive association with HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSSE). HSSE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSS Engineers Bhd (HEB), and the combined expertise and resources of these entities are expected to drive the successful execution and completion of the required services for the project.

Implication for HSSI and HEB

This contract is not just a testament to the industry’s confidence in HSSI and HEB’s capabilities, but also an indicator of their growing influence in the realm of engineering consultancy. With their amplified role in a high-profile project such as the extension of the Port Klang Cruise Terminal, they are likely to attract more attention and potentially more contracts in the future, thereby strengthening their foothold in the industry.