Honoring the Legacy of A. Samad Ismail: A Symposium on Malaysian Journalism

In a profound tribute to a towering figure in Malaysian journalism, a symposium honoring A. Samad Ismail—venerated writer and political activist—gathered an audience of 150. The event, organized jointly by FKPM-UiTM and ISTAC-IIUM, delved into Pak Samad’s influential role within the socio-political milieu of Malaysia.

A Street in His Name

In his keynote address, Ahmad Murad made a stirring proposition: to immortalize A. Samad Ismail’s legacy by christening a street in his honor in Kuala Lumpur or other significant Malaysian cities. Furthermore, the creation of a memorial, library, or gallery dedicated to the late Tan Sri would serve as a lasting testament to his contributions.

Voices of Respect and Admiration

Renowned figures like Datuk Mohamad Nor Khalid (popularly known as Datuk Lat) and Datuk Yong Soo Heong, former editor-in-chief of Bernama, offered their insights about Pak Samad’s life and work. Yong Soo Heong spotlighted Pak Samad’s unique mentorship style in the newsroom—informal and approachable, fostering growth and open communication amongst budding journalists.

Remembering the Pillars of Journalism

Assoc Prof Dr Abd Rasid Abd Rahman, the Dean of FKPM, underscored the significance of recalling the contributions of seminal journalistic figures like A. Samad Ismail, Abdul Rahim Kajai, and Ahmad Boestamam. Their work, particularly during the nation’s tumultuous periods, remains a beacon of journalistic integrity and courage.