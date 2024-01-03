en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Honda Unveils New Color Palette for 2024 RS-X Motorcycle in Malaysia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Honda Unveils New Color Palette for 2024 RS-X Motorcycle in Malaysia

Honda has unveiled a fresh color palette for the 2024 RS-X motorcycle in Malaysia, adding a vibrant splash to the automotive landscape. The motorcycle, known for its impressive performance, is now available in four captivating shades: Candy Scintillate Red, Force Silver Metallic (Red), Force Silver Metallic (Blue), and Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic Trico (Gold). The luxury of choice does not end here, as the Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic Trico (Gold) variant offers an exclusive touch at a slightly higher price of RM9,848, adding a glint of gold to the mix.

New palette, Same Performance

The color update, however, does not alter the motorcycle’s core performance. The RS-X continues to vroom with a Euro 4 compliant 149.16 cc single-cylinder engine. This powerhouse is equipped with Honda’s advanced PGM-Fi technology, a six-speed transmission, and a chain final drive. The engine boasts an impressive output of 15.8 hp and 13.6 Nm of torque.

(Read Also: Formula 1’s Power Play: Red Bull Racing’s In-house Engine Development and Honda’s Return)

Equipped for the Road

With a starting recommended showroom price of RM9,798, excluding road tax, insurance, and registration, the 2024 Honda RS-X is more than just a pretty face. It is fully equipped with essential features for a safe and comfortable ride. These include front wheel ABS, single-piston brake calipers, LED lighting, a digital LCD meter with a gear position indicator, and 17-inch wheels. The motorcycle also has a 4.5-liter fuel tank, making it a reliable companion for long journeys.

(Read Also: CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations)

Availability and Warranty

Motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to the updated models in all authorized Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms from January 18. Reflecting Honda’s commitment to quality and reliability, the RS-X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. The previous year’s model was priced at RM9,698, making the new color options a refreshing update for the new year.

Read More

0
Automotive Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oklahoma Embarks on Fleet Modernization with First Ever State-Made EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Smith's Chevron to 7Brew: Augusta's Last Full-Service Filling Station Transforms

By Olalekan Adigun

Hyundai Unveils Creta Facelift: A Comprehensive Design Overhaul

By Rafia Tasleem

JPMorgan Boosts Outlook for BMW Shares: A Promising Year Ahead for Automotive Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor ...
@Automotive · 39 mins
MAHLE Unveils Innovative High-Performance Electric Motor ...
heart comment 0
Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Suzuki Cultus: The Reliable and Value-for-Money Hatchback in Pakistan
Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound’s 2023 Car Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Toyota Dominates, SEAT Surges, and Gray Rules: Shannonside Northern Sound's 2023 Car Market Preferences
Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xinjiang Achieves Green Milestone with Complete NEV Charging Network
Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization

By Israel Ojoko

Jeep Unleashes the New 2024 Wrangler SUV in Korea: A Journey Towards Revitalization
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
15 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
16 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
16 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
17 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
17 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
18 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
18 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
19 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
19 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
59 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app