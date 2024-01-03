Honda Unveils New Color Palette for 2024 RS-X Motorcycle in Malaysia

Honda has unveiled a fresh color palette for the 2024 RS-X motorcycle in Malaysia, adding a vibrant splash to the automotive landscape. The motorcycle, known for its impressive performance, is now available in four captivating shades: Candy Scintillate Red, Force Silver Metallic (Red), Force Silver Metallic (Blue), and Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic Trico (Gold). The luxury of choice does not end here, as the Mat Charcoal Grey Metallic Trico (Gold) variant offers an exclusive touch at a slightly higher price of RM9,848, adding a glint of gold to the mix.

New palette, Same Performance

The color update, however, does not alter the motorcycle’s core performance. The RS-X continues to vroom with a Euro 4 compliant 149.16 cc single-cylinder engine. This powerhouse is equipped with Honda’s advanced PGM-Fi technology, a six-speed transmission, and a chain final drive. The engine boasts an impressive output of 15.8 hp and 13.6 Nm of torque.

Equipped for the Road

With a starting recommended showroom price of RM9,798, excluding road tax, insurance, and registration, the 2024 Honda RS-X is more than just a pretty face. It is fully equipped with essential features for a safe and comfortable ride. These include front wheel ABS, single-piston brake calipers, LED lighting, a digital LCD meter with a gear position indicator, and 17-inch wheels. The motorcycle also has a 4.5-liter fuel tank, making it a reliable companion for long journeys.

Availability and Warranty

Motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to the updated models in all authorized Boon Siew Honda dealer showrooms from January 18. Reflecting Honda’s commitment to quality and reliability, the RS-X comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. The previous year’s model was priced at RM9,698, making the new color options a refreshing update for the new year.

