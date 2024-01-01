en English
Automotive

Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid Named ‘Overall Car of the Year’ at 19th MCOTY

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid Named ‘Overall Car of the Year’ at 19th MCOTY

The 19th Malaysia Car of the Year (MCOTY) award has declared the Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid as the ‘Overall Car of the Year.’ Emerging victorious among the 121 new cars nominated, the hybrid model dazzled a panel of 12 professionals, including 10 automotive journalists. This accolade comes after the MCOTY returned from a three-year hiatus caused by the global pandemic.

The Hybrid Triumph

Despite the growing prominence of electric vehicles in the industry, the Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid emerged as the top performer. The car earned praise for its innovative technology, which overcomes the power losses usually associated with conventional gearboxes. The effective energy regeneration feature of this model further solidifies its position in Malaysia’s hybrid market.

Powerful and Efficient

The Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid is more than just a green car; it’s a powerhouse. The car is equipped with a 2.0L e:HEV powertrain, electric CVT, and Intelligent Power Unit, delivering a whopping 184PS and 315Nm of torque. It boasts a fuel efficiency of 4.0L/100km, an impressive figure that reflects the car’s harmony between performance and economy. Enhanced ride comfort and noise control further contribute to the car’s appeal.

A Sporty Design with Advanced Safety

The Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid isn’t just about performance and efficiency; it also excels in design and safety. The car sports a sporty RS design, adding a dash of style to its long list of credentials. Advanced safety features are included in the package, ensuring peace of mind for occupants. With a starting price of RM166,500, the Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid offers great value for money, a factor that played a crucial role in its MCOTY victory.

Automotive Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

