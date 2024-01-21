Hartini Zainudin Raises Concerns Over Foundlings' Stigmatization in Malaysia

Hartini Zainudin, renowned for her work as the founder of Yayasan Chow Kit, has issued a stern warning against the stigmatization of foundlings in Malaysia. She condemned the harmful misconceptions that brand these children as foreigners—a label inaccurately perpetuated by civil servants. This damaging mischaracterization, Zainudin insists, unjustly deprives foundlings of their fundamental rights, including access to education, health services, and even the ability to open bank accounts.

The Impact of Mischaracterization

Zainudin's comments were made in the wake of a special screening of the critically acclaimed film "Abang Adik". The movie, which tells the poignant story of underprivileged, undocumented brothers living in Pudu district, has been lauded by audiences and critics alike. It has enjoyed considerable box office success in Taiwan, in addition to securing multiple festival awards on the international stage.

Proposed Amendments to Citizenship Law

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Zainudin's criticisms coincided with a panel discussion critiquing proposed amendments to the Malaysian citizenship law. The changes in question pertain to the allocation of citizenship to stateless children and foundlings—a move that some activists argue could exacerbate the plight of stateless individuals.

A Plea for Change

Zainudin's plea is a call to action, a demand for change. It is a reminder that the right to nationality is a fundamental human right, one that should not be denied due to misconceptions and misinformation. The fight for the rights of foundlings in Malaysia is far from over. The battle continues, and the hope is that Zainudin's words will inspire more to join the cause and advocate for these vulnerable children.