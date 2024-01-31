Golden Jubilee: Malaysia Commemorates 50 Years of Federal Territories

As the clock strikes midnight on February 1, 2024, Malaysia commemorates a significant milestone - the 50th anniversary of the creation of its Federal Territories. This historic day marks the day Kuala Lumpur, the vibrant heart of the nation, was designated as a Federal Territory, paving the way for an era of substantial development and unity.

Half a Century of Prosperity and Progress

This golden jubilee is more than just a celebration of time; it's a tribute to the progress and prosperity that have been fostered within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan over the past five decades. The Federal Territories have witnessed a significant transformation, evolving from humble beginnings into bustling hubs of activity, all thanks to the collaborative efforts of their citizens.

'Wilayah MADANI, Rakyat Harmoni'

Under the theme 'Wilayah MADANI, Rakyat Harmoni', the celebration is an embodiment of compassion and continuous efforts to uplift the quality of life of the people. The phrase translates to 'Civilized Region, Harmonious People', symbolizing the aspiration of creating a society where compassion thrives and where all citizens, regardless of their background, can live in harmony. The celebration aims to kindle a spirit of patriotism, love for the Federal Territories, and project the image of its residents as harmonious, caring, progressive, and prosperous.

Partnerships for Growth and Well-being

The path to success wasn't walked alone. The Federal Territories Department, its agencies, and various stakeholders, including corporate bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), have played a crucial role in fostering growth and well-being. Through partnerships and collaborations, they have strived to improve welfare, well-being, and community-oriented activities, particularly for the B40 and underprivileged communities in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Federal Territories is a testament to the enduring spirit of unity and collaboration. It's a reflection of the past, a celebration of the present, and an expression of hope for a future where the Federal Territories continue to thrive, prosper, and embody the true essence of 'Wilayah MADANI, Rakyat Harmoni'.