en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

German Couple Explores Batik Universe at Johor Craft Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
German Couple Explores Batik Universe at Johor Craft Festival

With a vibrant splash of colors and intricate patterns, the Johor Craft Festival in Malaysia came alive, attracting visitors from far and wide. Among them were a German couple, Andreas and Alma Grundtvig, whose primary aim was to purchase the exotic batik clothing, a hallmark of Southeast Asian culture. Their journey, however, turned into an immersive experience, as they explored various batik prints and learned about their cultural significance.

Exploring the Batik Universe

The Grundtvigs had a chance encounter with the diverse world of batik at the Johor Craft Festival. Here, they discovered the subtle differences between Malaysian and Indonesian batik and the distinctive patterns unique to each Malaysian state. Their exploration was not merely an aesthetic one; it also involved understanding fabric care, which Andreas found particularly useful for his newly purchased batik shirts.

A Cultural Exchange

But the festival wasn’t just a magnet for international tourists. Japanese expatriate Sayuri Kanda and her daughter Sae also plunged into the local culture, experiencing the craftsmanship of handmade bracelets woven on the spot. It wasn’t just about observing the craft; it was about participating in its creation, experiencing firsthand the precision and skill that goes into every strand.

Reviving Local Crafts

Amidst the bustling crowd, Adlina Norhisham, a university student, made a case for youth engagement with local crafts. She noted an emerging trend among young people to wear batik clothing and accessories, a sentiment echoed by freelance designer Nina Yang. Nina, who purchased batik textiles to create festive outfits for the Chinese New Year, highlighted the increasing popularity of local brands, reflecting a growing preference for local products among Malaysians.

As the festival drew to a close, the Grundtvigs planned their next stop on their Southeast Asian journey – Kedah. Their experience at the Johor Craft Festival was a testament to its mission – to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Johor through the art of craftsmanship. And as they left, they took with them not just batik shirts, but a piece of Johor’s vibrant culture.

0
Fashion Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
19 mins ago
ts(s) Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: A Global Fusion of Fashion Trends
The Spring/Summer 2024 collection from Takuji Suzuki’s fashion label ts(s) showcases an inventive fusion of Americana uniforms, Italian tailoring, and Japanese styling. This global design approach weaves together diverse patterns and textiles, crafting a multifaceted wardrobe that marries formal American prep elements with casual, relaxed pieces. A Creative Melange of Styles The collection includes items
ts(s) Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: A Global Fusion of Fashion Trends
Cardi B Ushers in New Year with Striking '90s-Inspired Beauty Transformation
46 mins ago
Cardi B Ushers in New Year with Striking '90s-Inspired Beauty Transformation
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
49 mins ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Plus-Sized Fashion Influencer Praises Halara's Leggings and Cropped Top
19 mins ago
Plus-Sized Fashion Influencer Praises Halara's Leggings and Cropped Top
Winter Makeup Trends 2024: Radiance Amid the Frost
37 mins ago
Winter Makeup Trends 2024: Radiance Amid the Frost
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
39 mins ago
Chums Makes Strategic Staffing Changes to Boost Marketing Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
13 seconds
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
17 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
40 seconds
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
1 min
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
1 min
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
1 min
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
1 min
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
2 mins
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
9 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app