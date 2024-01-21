George Town's SKSSR Provides RM1.094 Million in Benefits to Housewives

In the bustling city of George Town, a significant stride has been made for the recognition of housewives' contributions to the economy. The Housewives Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) has dispensed benefits to 405 housewives the previous year, amounting to RM1.094 million in payments. The Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim Chee Keong, disclosed this during a press conference.

SKSSR: A Beacon of Support for Housewives

Minister Sim elaborated on the range of benefits provided by the SKSSR. These included permanent disability benefits for 31 housewives, maternity allowances for 20, medical and physical rehabilitation compensation for 46, funeral management benefits for 319 cases, and old-age pension benefits for 228. It indeed encapsulates a broad spectrum of support for these essential contributors to society.

Outreach and Expansion

Currently, the SKSSR boasts a registration of 201,383 housewives. However, the government's ambition doesn't stop there. The goal is to reach at least 500,000 registrations, reflecting the significance of housewives' contribution to the economy as part of the gift economy. To accomplish this, the government is expanding the outreach program, intending to heighten awareness and contributions to the scheme. The Kesuma MADANI programme was introduced to further this objective.

Kesuma MADANI: An Initiative for a Wider Reach

Launched during the Thaipusam celebration at the Waterfall Hill Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga, the Kesuma MADANI programme offers public logistic management and service counters for Perkeso scheme registrations. The minister expressed his hope that more housewives will seize this opportunity, fortifying their protection. To ensure smooth implementation, 150 Kesuma Wira volunteers from industrial training institutes will provide support during the Thaipusam celebration.

The SKSSR is more than a scheme. It is an acknowledgment of the crucial role housewives play in society and the economy. By providing them with social security benefits, the government is not only recognizing their contributions but also ensuring their protection in times of need. With initiatives like the Kesuma MADANI programme, the future looks brighter for housewives in George Town and beyond.