FWD Takaful and AEON Launch Complimentary Takaful Plan for Motorcyclists

FWD Takaful Berhad and AEON Insurance Brokers (M) Sdn. Bhd. have launched a groundbreaking initiative offering a complimentary term takaful plan for motorcyclists in Malaysia. This innovative plan seeks to provide comprehensive coverage, without necessitating a medical check-up, to the underserved segment of motorcycle owners, thereby addressing the prevailing low protection rates in the country.

Motorcyclists: A Significant Segment

Motorcycles constitute a substantial 46.6% of all registered vehicles in Malaysia. An incredible spike in sales has been witnessed, from 500,000 units in 2021 to an impressive estimate of 720,000 units in 2022, marking an almost 40% increase. This surge in sales suggests the pivotal role motorcycles play in the daily lives of Malaysians and the consequential need for apt protection.

A Comprehensive Plan

The newly launched plan offers comprehensive coverage, providing RM8,000 for natural death and RM20,000 for accidental death, thereby ensuring financial relief for the bereaved families. This plan is offered as a value-added service to motorcyclists who purchase their vehicles through AIBM's participating motorcycle merchants. It aims to alleviate potential financial burdens on the surviving family members, reducing the adverse impact of such unfortunate events.

Aligned with National Objectives

This partnership not only caters to the 83% of Malaysian households that own motorcycles but also aligns with the objectives of Bank Negara Malaysia. The national bank aims to elevate the protection penetration rate to 75% across conventional and takaful segments. It is a move that has found endorsement from Datuk Wee Hong, Chairman of the Malaysia Motorcycle & Scooter Dealers Association, who sees it as a transformative approach to rider safety and financial security of families in the event of a rider's death.