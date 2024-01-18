en English
Malaysia

Free Public Transport Services to Batu Caves for Thaipusam Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
In a significant move to facilitate devotees’ travel to Batu Caves in Kuala Lumpur for the Thaipusam festival, public transport operator Prasarana is offering free Rapid KL and LRT/MRT feeder bus services on specific routes. The free rides will be available from 5 am on January 24 to midnight on January 25.

Complimentary Bus Service Details

The complimentary service is exclusively for the BC02 bus from Pasar Seni bus hub, the BC03 from Gombak LRT station, and the BC04 from Kg Batu MRT station, all leading to Batu Caves. These buses will operate at a frequency of 10 to 15 minutes, although this may fluctuate with traffic conditions. However, other bus routes like 173, MPS1, and T201 serving the Batu Caves area are not part of the free offer, with fares differing based on boarding and alighting points.

24-hour KTM Komuter Train Services

In addition to the free bus services, the KTM Komuter train service is extending its operating hours to run round-the-clock for a four-day, three-night period to accommodate the Thaipusam crowd. This extended service provides a direct connection to Batu Caves, ensuring seamless travel for the devotees.

Free Rides Beyond Kuala Lumpur

Further easing travel for the festival, Rapid Penang buses will also offer free rides once passengers arrive at the Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda ferry terminal. This service will run from 12.01 midnight on January 24 till 2 am on January 26, reflecting the broad-based efforts to facilitate travel to Batu Caves for Thaipusam.

Malaysia Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

