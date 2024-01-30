Former Malaysian Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Faces Legal Charges Amid Minimal Impact on Business Ventures

In a decisive turn of events, former Malaysian Finance Minister, Daim Zainuddin, faces legal charges for failing to declare his vast array of assets. Aged 85, Zainuddin, accompanied by his wife Naimah Khalid, appeared in court in a wheelchair, highlighting his age and health issues.

The Charges and Potential Consequences

Under the scrutiny of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Daim Zainuddin is alleged to have concealed 71 assets, a staggering collection that includes 38 companies, 25 properties in various locations, a bank account, seven luxury cars, and his stake in the tourism and property company, Avillion Bhd. The penalty for such an oversight is steep: a RM100,000 fine or a jail term of up to five years if convicted.

Impact on Daim Zainuddin's Business Ventures

Despite the gravity of the charges, there has been a remarkably minimal impact on the companies associated with Zainuddin. Avillion Bhd, where his family holds a substantial share, reported only a slight decline in its share price following the news. The company's share price has seen significant flux in the past, reaching a peak of 78.5 sen in 2021 and a trough of three sen in March 2020. Daim's son, Dani Abdul Daim, is the largest shareholder of Avillion through Ibu Kota Developments and Daza Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Political Undercurrents and Implications

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Zainuddin is a key ally of former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed, who is currently aligned with the opposition Malay-Islamic alliance. Mahathir Mohamed believes the charges against Zainuddin are politically motivated. Daim himself has described the investigation as a 'political witch-hunt', accusing the current administration of abusing its powers. The MACC, however, maintains that the investigation is based on existing laws and information from the Pandora Papers, a set of documents highlighting tax evasion by the world's rich and powerful.

The case of Daim Zainuddin is part of a larger graft crackdown involving prominent political and business figures in Malaysia, and it raises questions about the selective targeting of individuals by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. As this case continues to unfold, there will likely be further revelations about the intricate web of power, politics, and finance in Malaysia.