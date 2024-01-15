Former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif to be Admitted as Advocate and Solicitor

Former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif, eminent legal luminary of Malaysia, is slated for admission as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya. The admission ceremony, colloquially known as the ‘long call,’ is scheduled for January 17 at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex. High Court Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh will preside over the ceremony.

A Distinguished Legal Career

Md Raus’s legal career is marked by remarkable achievements. A graduate of the University of Malaya, he holds a Bachelor of Laws degree. His career encompasses varied roles such as Judicial Commissioner, High Court Judge, and Court of Appeal Judge. He served as the president of the Court of Appeals before occupying the office of the chief justice from April 2017 to July 2018.

The ‘Long Call’ Ceremony

The ‘long call’ ceremony is a significant step for Md Raus. It marks his transition from a distinguished judicial career to practicing law. The ceremony will see former Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin assisting Md Raus. Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun, from the law firm Messrs Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, will propose his admission.

Looking Forward

With the ‘long call’ ceremony, Tun Md Raus Sharif embarks on a new journey in his illustrious legal career. His vast experience, coupled with his profound understanding of the law, will undeniably enrich the legal fraternity of Malaysia.