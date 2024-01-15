Foh Sang Chinese New Year Night Market Extends Festivities; Malaysia Boosts Tourism

The Foh Sang Chinese New Year night market in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, is set to extend its festivities over three days, from February 6-8, 2024. The announcement was made by Luyang Assemblyman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who anticipates a crowd of approximately 10,000 to grace the event. Over 110 stalls have been allocated, each charging RM550 and inclusive of amenities such as a canopy, electricity, and sanitation.

Revamped Night Market and Future Plans

According to Assemblyman Phoong, the market aims to ensure variety by avoiding repetition of stalls. Traditional stage performances will be replaced with a busking station, infusing a youthful vibe into the market atmosphere. Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will officiate the night market.

Aside from the Foh Sang market, the Sabah Federation of Chinese Association is brewing plans for another market in Lido. Phoong also unveiled his intention of hosting a second Chinese New Year open house, featuring a free lunch and an SME Carnival through the Jualan Rahmah initiative.

Addressing Local Issues

Phoong took the time to address local water distribution concerns, assuring his constituents of efforts to improve the situation. He cited the Telibong 2 water treatment plant as a critical component of these efforts. The newly appointed mayor, Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah, is expected to elevate city standards, with a focus on enhancing drainage, grass cutting, and garbage collection services.

Boosting Tourism

In other news, Tourism Malaysia is putting the country on the map as a top holiday destination. The country was prominently featured in the 53rd Vakantiebeurs Holiday Fair in the Netherlands. The focus was on promoting ecotourism and sustainable tourism, with the Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geopark in Sabah highlighted as a premier destination. Malaysia is aiming to welcome 27.3 million tourist arrivals and generate RM102.7 billion in revenue by 2024.

Improving School Facilities

SM Maktab Sabah in Kota Kinabalu has adopted the ‘BMW concept – bersih (clean), menarik (attractive) and wangi (fragrant)’ to upgrade their toilet facilities. The renovations, funded by the federal government, are part of an initiative to provide clean and safe toilet facilities for students and teachers across the nation.