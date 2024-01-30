FMM Expresses Concern Over Service Tax Hike on Logistics Services

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has voiced its apprehensions regarding the recent rise in service tax, particularly on logistics services, predicting it will place a hefty load on manufacturers and the general public. The service tax rate has been escalated from six to eight percent for some services, and logistics services are now incorporated at a six percent rate starting March 1, 2024, according to the 2024 Budget announcement.

FMM's Stand

While the FMM acknowledges that the Ministry of Finance is contemplating a business-to-business (B2B) tax exemption for logistics providers to prevent tax imposition among service providers, it strongly advocates for this exemption to be broadened to include the manufacturing and services sectors. This proposal implies that only businesses lacking a sales and service tax (SST) license would be liable to the SST.

Recommendations from FMM

In response to the current situation, the FMM has recommended postponing the service tax on logistics services to allow for further investigation and potential legal modifications to back this B2B tax exemption. They have also urged the government to engage in further consultations with the industry to address concerns and create an effective exemption mechanism before cementing the tax implementation.

Trade Transactions Exemption

Moreover, the FMM is advocating for an exemption on all trade transactions, including imports, to accommodate the nature of manufacturing and trade. This move, they believe, would ease the burden on manufacturers and the public, and allow the industry more time to adjust to these new tax changes. The FMM's proactive stance and recommendations underline their commitment to ensuring a fair and manageable tax system for manufacturers and service providers alike.