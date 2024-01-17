First ReSkills S.M.A.R.T Learning Hub Launched in Malaysia to Empower Rural Communities

In a landmark initiative, the first ReSkills S.M.A.R.T Learning Hub has been inaugurated in Taiping, Perak, Malaysia. This pioneering project has been initiated by RZB Holdings and witnessed by an ensemble of local and international dignitaries. The S.M.A.R.T acronym stands for Sustainability, Mobility, Accessibility, Renewability, and Technology, a reflection of the hub's comprehensive approach to education.

Bringing Digital Literacy to Rural Communities

The primary objective of the S.M.A.R.T Learning Hub is to bridge the digital divide. It aims to provide high-quality education through online platforms, internet connectivity, and sustainable solar energy to rural communities. This initiative is being hailed as a crucial step in combating poverty and opening up opportunities by making education accessible to all, irrespective of their location or socio-economic status.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

Jin Tan, CEO of ReSkills EdTech, expressed the organization's commitment to sustainable development and equitable access to knowledge. Rozana, Director of RZB Holdings, highlighted the project's sustainable approach with the use of solar energy, emphasizing the integral role of sustainability in the hub's operational framework.

Transforming Lives Through Education

Dr. Steve Tan, Chairman of ReSkills EdTech, underscored the transformative potential of the hub. By offering access to education, healthcare, and career opportunities, the hub is positioned to revolutionize lives, and in doing so, reshape the future of rural communities. The launch event showcased the state-of-the-art facilities of the hub, with guests sharing experiences and celebrating the new opportunities that the hub symbolizes for rural communities.