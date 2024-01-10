FGV Holdings Berhad Spearheads Ethical Recruitment with Reimbursement Programme

In a groundbreaking move towards ethical recruitment, FGV Holdings Berhad is reaching out to its former employees to acquaint them with a reimbursement programme. The programme intends to return any recruitment fees that the workers may have previously paid. Supported by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), the initiative is being publicized via social media and local newspapers in the workers’ home countries.

Progress and Plans

As of the present, FGV has reimbursed a cumulative total of RM1.77 million to 415 former workers. The programme is slated to continue until the end of 2024. The company’s CEO, Datuk Nazrul Mansor, underscores FGV’s commitment to ethical recruitment practices, including the principle of “no recruitment fee for workers.”

Adherence to Ethical Standards

FGV has put into effect several measures to align with these standards. This includes conducting surveys with freshly recruited workers to ascertain that they haven’t paid any recruitment fees. Agreements with recruitment agencies have been revised to incorporate reimbursement obligations. Additionally, FGV mandates agencies to participate in assessment and capacity-building programmes.

Addressing the WRO Issue

All these initiatives form part of FGV’s strategy to tackle the Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued against it. LRQA is scheduled to conduct a follow-up assessment in early 2024 to verify FGV’s remediation plan. FGV also intends to petition the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to modify the WRO by the second quarter of 2024.