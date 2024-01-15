en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ferrotec Boosts Malaysia’s Semiconductor Industry with New Operations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Ferrotec Boosts Malaysia’s Semiconductor Industry with New Operations

Ferrotec, a global leader in the semiconductor industry, has selected Malaysia as its new hub of operations, marking a significant step in Malaysia’s ascendance in high-tech manufacturing and the semiconductor sector. The move epitomizes Malaysia’s increasing influence in this realm, and it unveils a multitude of opportunities, fostering innovation in the region.

Malaysia: A New Powerhouse in Semiconductor Industry

Malaysia’s strategic positioning, abundant natural resources, and its location in the heart of South East Asia make it an inviting prospect for high-tech manufacturing investments. The country’s commitment to develop a comprehensive semiconductor infrastructure has played a pivotal role in attracting Ferrotec, thereby bolstering the semiconductor industry in the country.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s Role

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has been instrumental in this venture, reflecting its commitment to lure leading corporations to the country. MIDA’s vision extends beyond just attracting investments. It aims to infuse capital in high value-added manufacturing, advanced manufacturing technologies, and fostering necessary skill sets among the local workforce. The association with Ferrotec embodies these endeavors.

Kedah: A Strategic Investment Destination

Muhammad Sanusi, a regional official, underscored Kedah’s allure as an investment destination. He cited its strategic location, skilled workforce, and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He drew attention to the E10 initiative, designed to streamline the investment process for companies. The presence of multinational corporations in Kedah testifies to its investment appeal, and the arrival of Ferrotec is set to further enhance its stature.

The strategic positioning of Malaysia in the semiconductor value chain by leveraging its existing strengths, particularly in advanced packaging, has been instrumental in attracting such investments. This is a significant stride towards the nation’s economic growth and technological advancement, and it exemplifies the potential of Malaysia to leverage its advantages in crafting a robust semiconductor industry.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been demonstrating an upward trend, with renowned analyst Ali Martinez predicting a possible surge to $3,400. The currency, which recently broke past the $2,500 mark for the first time since May 2022, has experienced a slight pullback, now hovering just under $2,600. However, the overall momentum
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future
43 seconds ago
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector
3 mins ago
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector
Karora Resources Inc. Hits Gold with Record-Breaking 2023 Production
16 seconds ago
Karora Resources Inc. Hits Gold with Record-Breaking 2023 Production
Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico's Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region
18 seconds ago
Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico's Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study
28 seconds ago
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
39 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
46 seconds
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
52 seconds
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
54 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
1 min
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
5 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app