ESG Principles Driving Demand for Sustainable Office Spaces in Greater Kuala Lumpur

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are revolutionizing the office real estate market in Greater Kuala Lumpur, according to Jamie Tan, the managing director of JLL Appraisal and Property Services Sdn Bhd. The fourth quarter of 2023 marked a significant rise in demand for office spaces that comply with ESG standards. Companies are increasingly migrating to modern, eco-friendly locations to meet their corporate responsibility objectives and attract top-tier talent.

Green-Certified Offices Outshine the Rest

Tan emphasized that green-certified office buildings are outperforming their counterparts. A considerable drop in vacancy rates by 500 basis points was recorded, compared to a modest 100-point decrease in non-green-certified buildings. This trend clearly manifests an intense market preference for sustainable buildings.

The Future of Office, Logistics, and Data Centres

Over the next 12 months, the office, logistics, and data centre segments are projected to maintain their strength. This projection is driven by changes in supply chain practices and advancements in technology and sustainability. Premium assets that are strategically located and offer efficiency and green features are foreseen to witness further rental growth.

Future developments include the Lendlease office at TRX, PNB Project 1194, and CT 1 Pavilion Damansara Heights. These spaces are set to redefine the real estate landscape in Greater Kuala Lumpur.

Growth in the Logistics Sector

Additionally, the logistics sector is anticipated to gain approximately 10.5 million sq ft of warehouse space over the next three years. This growth is spurred by alterations in supply chains and the adoption of the China Plus One strategy. Four warehouses slated for completion this year alone will add 3.68 million sq ft to the market.

The data centres segment is estimated to reach around 750 megawatts by the end of 2025. A flourishing digital economy and cloud migration are expected to fuel this demand.

The overarching trends suggest that ESG principles will continue to be a major driving force in the Greater Kuala Lumpur office market. This shift not only marks a transformation in the real estate industry but also exemplifies the growing significance of sustainability in business operations.