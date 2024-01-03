EPMB Partners with GWM: A New Chapter in Malaysia’s Automotive Industry

EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) has unveiled a significant collaboration with Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia Sdn Bhd (GWM) through its subsidiary, PEPS-JV (Melaka) Sdn Bhd (PJVM). As the appointed contract vehicle assembler for GWM, PJVM is set to assemble selected GWM models in Malaysia for the next eight years. This ambitious initiative will commence with two SUV models: the mid-size Haval H6 and the compact Haval Jolion.

EPMB’s Manufacturing Facility: The Production Hub

The assembly operations will be stationed at EPMB’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the HICOM Pegoh Industrial Park in Melaka. EPMB has set a goal for an annual production of 20,000 units by 2028. This robust assembly project is expected to create approximately 1,000 new jobs in Melaka, highlighting EPMB’s commitment to local workforce development.

Investment and Economic Impact

Over RM100 million is being invested in this initiative, underlining EPMB’s commitment to contributing to the Malaysian economy. This significant investment also reflects the company’s confidence in the potential of GWM’s vehicle models in the Malaysian market. EPMB’s Group CEO Ahmad Razlan Mohamed expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, indicating that it presents an opportunity for the company to diversify its operations and revenue sources.

A Step Forward in the Automotive Industry

This collaboration marks a significant step for EPMB in integrating its operations and expanding its business portfolio. By moving beyond car component making, EPMB is positioning itself to tap into the expanding automotive market and create new income streams. This strategic alliance with a global car manufacturer will further strengthen EPMB’s existing car parts manufacturing business and open doors for other subsidiary companies to supply to new customers, thus generating higher revenue.