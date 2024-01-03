Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry

In a significant move towards enhancing the technological infrastructure of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Edaran Bhd, a leading technology conglomerate, has been awarded a substantial RM356.56 million IT contract. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing with Bursa Malaysia, the nation’s stock exchange, ushering in a new era of mainframe hardware and software rental services.

Edaran IT Services Lands Major Contract

The four-year deal was secured by Edaran IT Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edaran Bhd. This contract, awarded by the Finance Ministry of Malaysia, marks a significant procurement for the company and underscores the government’s commitment to technological advancement. Starting from January 1, 2024, the deal guarantees a long-term engagement, spanning a period of 48 months.

Impact on Edaran’s Financial Performance

The contract is expected to contribute significantly to the earnings of the Edaran Group from the financial year ending June 30, 2024, through to June 30, 2028. This agreement is likely to bolster the group’s financial performance, with the company’s stock closing 5.17% higher following the announcement.

Stakeholders’ Involvement

Key shareholders such as Valiant Chapter Sdn Bhd, Kauthar Sdn Bhd, and Unique Pyramid are poised to benefit from this agreement. Notably, Edaran’s founder, Tan Sri Tajudin Ramli, holds a stake in Kauthar Sdn Bhd, adding another layer of interest to the deal.

In its statement, the company affirmed that there is no significant risk associated with the contract, reassuring investors and stakeholders alike. With this contract, Edaran Bhd strengthens its foothold in the IT services sector, underscoring its commitment to providing top-tier technology solutions and setting a benchmark for future procurements.