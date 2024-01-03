en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry

In a significant move towards enhancing the technological infrastructure of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Edaran Bhd, a leading technology conglomerate, has been awarded a substantial RM356.56 million IT contract. The announcement was made in a regulatory filing with Bursa Malaysia, the nation’s stock exchange, ushering in a new era of mainframe hardware and software rental services.

Edaran IT Services Lands Major Contract

The four-year deal was secured by Edaran IT Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edaran Bhd. This contract, awarded by the Finance Ministry of Malaysia, marks a significant procurement for the company and underscores the government’s commitment to technological advancement. Starting from January 1, 2024, the deal guarantees a long-term engagement, spanning a period of 48 months.

Impact on Edaran’s Financial Performance

The contract is expected to contribute significantly to the earnings of the Edaran Group from the financial year ending June 30, 2024, through to June 30, 2028. This agreement is likely to bolster the group’s financial performance, with the company’s stock closing 5.17% higher following the announcement.

Stakeholders’ Involvement

Key shareholders such as Valiant Chapter Sdn Bhd, Kauthar Sdn Bhd, and Unique Pyramid are poised to benefit from this agreement. Notably, Edaran’s founder, Tan Sri Tajudin Ramli, holds a stake in Kauthar Sdn Bhd, adding another layer of interest to the deal.

In its statement, the company affirmed that there is no significant risk associated with the contract, reassuring investors and stakeholders alike. With this contract, Edaran Bhd strengthens its foothold in the IT services sector, underscoring its commitment to providing top-tier technology solutions and setting a benchmark for future procurements.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy: Affects Rooftop Solar Panel Users

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Stock Market Kicks Off 2024 on a Shaky Note Amid Big Tech Stock Slump

By Justice Nwafor

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy, Affecting Rooftop Solar Households

By Olalekan Adigun

Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes ...
@Business · 1 min
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes ...
heart comment 0
Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges
U.S. Solar Energy Firms Challenge Biden Administration Over Tariff Suspension

By María Alejandra Trujillo

U.S. Solar Energy Firms Challenge Biden Administration Over Tariff Suspension
Australia’s New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers
Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

By Rafia Tasleem

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
41 seconds
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
57 seconds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
1 min
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
1 min
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
1 min
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
1 min
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
1 min
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
1 min
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
43 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app