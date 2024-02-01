Double-Decker Bus Becomes Mobile Ad for M Summit Group's London Pavilion

In the vibrant streets of Penang, Malaysia, a striking red double-decker bus, reminiscent of iconic London vehicles, has been attracting attention. This bus is not just a means of transportation. Instead, it serves as a mobile advertising platform for M Summit Group's latest residential project, the London Pavilion.

A Moving Advertisement

Launched by M Summit Group, this modified red bus aims to capture the essence of London and bring it to the streets of Penang. Instead of a static showroom, the company has created a moving sales gallery that travels to various locations, including Kek Lok Si Temple, Karpal Singh Drive, George Town, Ayer Itam, Bayan Lepas, and Batu Maung. The bus tour will continue to be accessible to the public until February 4.

Step Inside the British-Themed Bus

Upon entering the air-conditioned bus, visitors are greeted with an intricately designed British-themed interior. The bus boasts English designs, furniture, and even features an artificial fireplace, truly emulating a slice of London. Visitors also receive an exclusive London Pavilion bag as a keepsake of their unique experience.

The London Pavilion Project

The London Pavilion is a freehold residential project located in Bayan Lepas, Penang, offering 527 units. The physical show unit is situated at the prestigious Scots Pavilion condo on Scotland Road. This unique advertising strategy aims to reach a broader audience and create a buzz about the property through an immersive and interactive experience. The London Pavilion project signifies M Summit Group's innovative approach to property marketing, offering a glimpse into the future of real estate advertising.