DOSM Introduces My Local Stats 2022: A New Tool for Enhanced Access to Socio-Economic Data

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has unveiled My Local Stats 2022, a groundbreaking interactive data visualization feature on its portal and mobile applications. This innovative tool facilitates easy access to pivotal socio-economic statistics at the state and administrative district levels from 2019 to 2022, enabling users to better comprehend the data presented.

Unraveling the Intricacies of My Local Stats 2022

The visualization feature incorporates time series statistics starting from 2015 and integrates 14 new indicators, such as job placements, entrepreneur numbers, and sales from the DESAMALL Programme. The primary objective behind the development of this tool is to assist in efficient planning and resource management for policy formulation and implementation at local government levels.

A Comprehensive Coverage of Key Indicators

My Local Stats 2022 is a comprehensive tool that covers 16 areas with 316 national indicators, 238 state indicators, and 101 administrative district indicators. It includes an array of demographic details, housing data, labor force statistics, healthcare facilities, and medically certified death causes. The tool also provides economic figures like GDP and trade values, offering a holistic view of socio-economic trends at different administrative levels.

Accessibility and User-Friendly Interface

The My Local Stats 2022 is accessible through the DOSM portal and mobile app, providing a user-friendly platform for public data searches. The tool’s easy-to-navigate interface and comprehensive data coverage make it a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and the general public interested in understanding socio-economic trends and making informed decisions.