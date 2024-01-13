Devastating Fire in Taman Victoria, Sabah: 40 Residents Left Homeless

A devastating fire has left forty residents of Taman Victoria, Sabah without homes after it consumed nine double-storey houses. The incident, which took place in the residential area’s Lorong 4, saw the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station spring into action, deploying 32 firefighters and four fire engines to combat the blaze.

Saving What Could Be Saved

Upon receiving the emergency call in the afternoon, the firefighters launched into immediate action. Their efforts managed to save one house from the clutches of the fire. Among the victims were Muliadi Muhidin, who, amidst the chaos, ensured the safety of his family, his car, and four feline companions. Another resident, Amin Alan, managed to escape with his family, carrying only the clothes on their backs.

Investigating the Cause

While the fire’s destructive path has been halted, the cause behind it remains shrouded in mystery. An investigation is underway, with authorities working tirelessly to unearth the origin of the fire that has significantly impacted the local community.

Providing Aid and Support

In the wake of this disaster, Rina Jainal, the local assemblyman, stepped forward to provide some solace to the victims. Basic assistance and aid from various agencies, totaling MYR500, will be extended to the affected residents. Furthermore, the Welfare Department is currently gathering data on those impacted by the incident and is considering opening a temporary relief centre to provide additional support during this challenging time.