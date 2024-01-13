Deputy PM Stresses Inter-Agency Support for Small Entrepreneurs in Malaysia

The Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, at a recent press conference following the KKDW Settlement Workshop, highlighted the significance of inter-agency coordination in bolstering support for small entrepreneurs. This call for increased cooperation includes notable entities like Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, Baitumal, zakat distribution centers, and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Supporting Small-Scale Entrepreneurs

The key objective of these efforts is to foster self-reliance and business success among small entrepreneurs. This group encompasses pico entrepreneurs with annual sales revenue falling below RM60,000, nano entrepreneurs generating revenue between RM60,000 and RM150,000, and micro entrepreneurs with revenue ranging from RM150,000 to RM300,000.

Enhancing Effectiveness of Entrepreneurial Programs

In a bid to maximize the efficacy of entrepreneurial support programs, the Deputy Prime Minister advocated for a coordinated approach among cross-agency entrepreneurial initiatives. This coordination is expected to prevent overlaps and duplications of efforts, thereby optimizing resource utilization.

Halal Industry and Bumiputra Involvement

In addition to the focus on small entrepreneurs, the Deputy Prime Minister also stressed the need to increase the involvement of Bumiputras in the Halal industry. He proposed five programs aimed at boosting vendor development and raising the exports of halal products among Bumiputra companies. As of 2014, Bumiputra-owned companies accounted for only 27.6% of registered companies in Malaysia and contributed a mere 11% to the country’s halal product exports.

Cashless Economy and Entrepreneur Empowerment

Another initiative aligned with the entrepreneurial development agenda is the launch of Pasar Malam Belia Metrocity in Kuching, Sarawak’s first cashless night market. This move, which has seen over 85% of merchants adopting cashless transactions, is in line with the Bank Negara’s ‘e-Duit! Selamat, Senang, Segera’ campaign aimed at promoting electronic payment use in Malaysia.