DBKL Cracks Down on Illegal Traders in Kuala Lumpur

On the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur, the city's municipal corporation, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), recently launched a crackdown on illegal traders. In a sweeping operation, the DBKL targeted unlicensed vendors causing obstruction along Jalan Ampang, a major artery in the city's heart. The operation was part of DBKL's ongoing efforts to maintain order, cleanliness, and ensure public safety by removing unauthorized trading activities.

Illegal Steamboat Seller Among Those Penalized

In the spotlight during this operation was a popular steamboat or 'lok-lok' seller, whose equipment and belongings were confiscated. The vendor was found to be operating illegally, with his setup causing substantial obstruction on the sidewalk in front of LRT Ampang Park. The list of confiscated items included tables, chairs, a vehicle, and electric scooters, all of which were integral to the vendor's business.

Operation Extends to Unlicensed Premises and Foreign-Operated Businesses

The enforcement action was not limited to street vendors. It extended to unlicensed premises and foreign-operated businesses at Jalan Haji Hussein. Six restaurant or stall owners faced the brunt of the operation, penalized for operating without a license or for breaching other regulations. The operation was carried out under the aegis of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and the Trades, Businesses and Industries Licensing of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur 2016 by-laws.

Confiscated Items Taken to DBKL Storage Facility

All confiscated items were transported to the DBKL storage facility in Taman Miharja. This operation follows a similar enforcement effort carried out by the DBKL on January 18, where it dealt with unauthorized vendors in areas around Jalan Alor and Bukit Bintang. During that operation, DBKL issued various notices and compounds to vendors for non-compliance with local by-laws.