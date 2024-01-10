Datasonic Group Bhd Boosts Earnings with Contract Extensions from Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs

Datasonic Group Bhd has secured a significant victory in the government sector with the extension of four contracts awarded by Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs (Moha), valued at RM175 million. These contracts encompass the supply of national identity (ID) cards, comprehensive maintenance services, and e-Passport solutions, and have been extended for an additional six months, until May 31, 2024.

Revised Earnings Forecasts

In light of these developments, RHB Research has revised Datasonic’s earnings forecasts upwards by 0.5% for the financial year 2024, 26.1% for 2025, and 49% for 2026. The revisions reflect new assumptions regarding the average selling price and volume. As a result, RHB Research has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Datasonic while revising the target price from 57 sen to 63 sen.

Long-Term Contracts and Strong Order Book

Datasonic is actively seeking long-term contracts for ID card and passport solutions, as well as other projects including the foreign passport project and identity management system. Inter-Pacific Research noted that these contract extensions provide better earnings visibility and support a strong order book anticipated to continue into the financial year 2025.

Datasonic’s MyKad-related orders are expected to increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, thus bridging the revenue gap after a decline in the second quarter due to completed deliveries. The company’s cumulative order book now stands at RM409 million, including the recent contract extensions.

Potential for More Government Contracts

While MIDF Research analyst Martin Foo has chosen not to revise his rating, citing the contracts were expected and are part of a review period for Moha, he acknowledges that Datasonic’s position in security-related ICT solutions is robust, with potential for more government contracts. Datasonic’s share price remained unchanged at 45.5 sen at the time of the report.