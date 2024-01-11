en English
Business

Controversial Agreement for ‘Protection and Welfare’ of Nepali Migrant Workers in Malaysia Sparks Concern

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Controversial Agreement for ‘Protection and Welfare’ of Nepali Migrant Workers in Malaysia Sparks Concern

In a move that has sparked concern among labor rights activists and industry groups, a Malaysian firm has reportedly entered into a clandestine agreement to provide ‘protection and welfare’ services for Nepali migrant workers in Malaysia. The arrangement mandates a one-time fee of US$45 (RM200) per worker, to be shouldered by the employers of the Nepali workers.

Unveiling the Controversial Agreement

The agreement, allegedly signed by an official of Nepal’s Foreign Employment Board and the managing director of the Malaysian firm, assigns the company the responsibility of assisting undocumented Nepali workers. This encompasses those detained by Malaysian authorities or those who have fled from their employers. The firm is also tasked with developing a digital platform, the Digital Welfare Monitoring System (DWMS), and a geo-tracking mobile app. These tools will monitor the Nepali workers and offer a platform for them to lodge complaints and seek help.

A Lack of Transparency

Despite assurances from the firm’s managing director that the agreement’s implementation is currently on hold due to protests from recruitment agencies, the deal has been shrouded in secrecy. Key stakeholders such as the Security Industry Association of Malaysia (PIKM) Selangor chapter and Nepali migrant labor rights activists were reportedly kept in the dark about the agreement. They have since expressed concerns over potential labor exploitation and the imposition of additional fees on Nepali workers.

Mounting Opposition and the Road Ahead

The Nepal Association of Foreign Employment Agencies (NAFEA) has lodged serious objections to this secret agreement. They argue that the imposed fee would eventually burden the Nepali workers, despite claims that it will be paid by the employers. Threatening to launch protests if the contract is not annulled, NAFEA has also proposed a 10-point demand addressing various issues in the foreign employment sector. Plans are currently underway for Nepali community leaders in Malaysia to meet with the ambassador to protest the decision, making it clear that the controversy surrounding this agreement is far from over.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

