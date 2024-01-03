en English
Business

COD Scams Surge in Malaysia; Samsung Develops AI Model Gauss

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
COD Scams Surge in Malaysia; Samsung Develops AI Model Gauss

As Malaysia’s e-commerce sector witnesses a steady rise, with 29% of the populace identifying as e-shopaholics, the country also sees an alarming increase in COD (Cash On Delivery) scams. These scams typically involve fraudulent carrier services and undelivered merchandise, leaving consumers at a loss.

The Rise of COD Scams

These scams have become an unfortunate side effect of the e-commerce boom, as unscrupulous individuals exploit the trust of consumers. Consumers are urged to exercise caution and take preventative measures to avoid falling prey to such scams. This includes verifying the credibility of the seller by researching their contact information, physical address, and scouring through reviews and customer feedback.

Preventive Measures and Role of Courier Services

It is strongly recommended to use authorized platforms with active anti-fraud systems, such as Shopee or Lazada. Upon receiving a parcel, consumers should promptly inspect it for any irregularities or defects and verify that it is intended for them by checking personal details like name, address, and phone number. Any unverified payment requests, especially those that seem too good to be true, should be treated with skepticism. In this scenario, courier services like Ninja Van and DHL play a crucial role in mitigating COD scams.

Samsung’s Foray into AI with Gauss

In a separate development, Samsung is reportedly developing its own Large Language Model (LLM) named Samsung Gauss, following the trend set by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. This AI model is expected to power the next generation of Samsung devices, including the anticipated Galaxy S24 series. The series will introduce groundbreaking AI features such as real-time call translations and AI-powered note summarization, setting a higher standard for the mobile experience.

Additionally, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ are being highlighted as devices that can make learning a fun experience for children, showcasing the company’s commitment to leveraging technology for educational advancements. As we continue to navigate the digital age, it becomes increasingly crucial for consumers to stay vigilant against potential threats and embrace the promising developments that technology brings.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

