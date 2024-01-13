Chinese-Backed Infrastructure Projects in Malaysia: A Tale of Controversies and Opportunities

Chinese-backed infrastructure projects in Malaysia, while not officially part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, have seen a surge of investments from the country. These projects, however, have been beset with a series of complications ranging from delays and controversies to governmental interventions. One such project that has been in the limelight for these reasons is the Melaka Gateway.

The Melaka Gateway: A Roller-Coaster Journey

The Melaka Gateway is a 43 billion ringgit ($9.3 billion) development funded by PowerChina. The ambitious project aimed to establish port facilities, economic parks, and tourist attractions over three artificial islands. However, the journey of this project has been anything but smooth. It was cancelled in 2018 by Malaysia’s federal government, only to be reinstated and then terminated again in 2020 due to the developer’s failure to complete it. Despite these setbacks, in September of the previous year, the project was revitalized with support from state and federal governments.

Tackling Financial Burden and Mismanagement

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, during his second term, was forced to address a 1 trillion-ringgit debt, partly attributed to the 1MDB fund scandal. His administration implemented cost-cutting measures that included cancelling nearly $1.8 billion worth of projects and reclaiming over $243 million from China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering for unfinished pipeline projects.

The Government’s New Approach

The incumbent government under Anwar has taken control of the Bandar Malaysia project, redirecting its focus towards affordable housing and green spaces for Kuala Lumpur. In a shift of strategy, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), which had been suspended by Mahathir, was allowed to resume after restructuring its cost from an initial 65.5 billion ringgit to 44 billion ringgit. As of December, the Transport Minister reported that the ECRL was 56% complete, with full completion expected by December 2026, and operations commencing in January 2027.

The economic implications of these Chinese-backed projects are far-reaching, involving huge investments and playing a pivotal role in shaping the region’s infrastructure landscape.