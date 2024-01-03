en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Charles Santiago Stands Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
Charles Santiago Stands Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees

Charles Santiago, a former Member of Parliament in Malaysia and a migrant rights activist, has taken a stand against calls for the deportation of Rohingya refugees from Malaysia. Santiago’s remarks come in response to the Malaysian Community Care Foundation chairman, Halim Ishak’s, demand for the refugees’ deportation over national security concerns.

Rohingya: A Stateless People in Dire Need

Santiago drew attention to the extreme hardships endured by the Rohingya, who have been displaced and brutalized by their own government in Rakhine state, Myanmar. Many of them were trafficked into Malaysia—a fact that Santiago believes should be met with sympathy and protection. As the co-chair of the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, Santiago compared the support given to Palestinians with the aid the Rohingya desperately need.

Advocating for the Right to Work

Santiago proposed that the Malaysian government should allow the Rohingya refugees to work, which would alleviate both their plight and the country’s labor shortage. This suggestion directly opposes Halim Ishak’s claim that the Rohingya’s presence threatens national sovereignty, citing their alleged involvement in a human trafficking cartel with Malaysians.

Countering Misinformation

However, Adrian Pereira, executive director of the North-South Initiative, counters these allegations. Pereira stressed that the Rohingya community’s supposed involvement in human trafficking is based on misinformation. He also disagreed with Halim’s proposal to close the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Malaysia. Pereira cited a study showing that Malaysia’s refugee resettlement rate exceeds the global average—a fact that challenges Halim’s position.

The debate over the treatment of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia continues unabated, with increasing calls for finding a balance between humanitarian assistance and national security. As the world watches, the fate of the stateless Rohingya hangs in the balance, a stark reminder of the human rights challenges still prevalent in our world today.

0
Human Rights Malaysia Refugees
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension

By Olalekan Adigun

Open Door Network Fosters Collaborative Effort Against Human Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

Bombay High Court Condemns Police Misconduct, Calls for Procedure Reform

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thane Fisherman Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Sexual Assault; A Look at Global Child Sexual Assault Cases

By Dil Bar Irshad

Markham Students Take a Stand: A Protest Against Wage Exploitation ...
@Canada · 22 mins
Markham Students Take a Stand: A Protest Against Wage Exploitation ...
heart comment 0
Tumandok Massacre: Three Years On, the Fight for Justice and Land Continues

By BNN Correspondents

Tumandok Massacre: Three Years On, the Fight for Justice and Land Continues
Pennsylvania’s Kim Ward Outlines Vision for Education, Minimum Wage, and Human Trafficking Laws

By BNN Correspondents

Pennsylvania's Kim Ward Outlines Vision for Education, Minimum Wage, and Human Trafficking Laws
Flour Mills of Fiji: A Model of Corporate Social Responsibility

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Flour Mills of Fiji: A Model of Corporate Social Responsibility
Murder in Thoothukudi: A Stark Reminder of India’s Caste-Based Violence

By Rafia Tasleem

Murder in Thoothukudi: A Stark Reminder of India's Caste-Based Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
Shannen Doherty Shares Optimism for Future Cancer Treatments Amid Personal Struggles
1 min
Shannen Doherty Shares Optimism for Future Cancer Treatments Amid Personal Struggles
International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2024: A Global Emphasis on Holistic Health
1 min
International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2024: A Global Emphasis on Holistic Health
Combined Therapy of Moderna's mRNA-4157 and Merck's Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment
2 mins
Combined Therapy of Moderna's mRNA-4157 and Merck's Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
2 mins
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
2 mins
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
2 mins
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
2 mins
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
2 mins
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
3 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
53 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app