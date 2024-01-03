Charles Santiago Stands Against Deportation of Rohingya Refugees

Charles Santiago, a former Member of Parliament in Malaysia and a migrant rights activist, has taken a stand against calls for the deportation of Rohingya refugees from Malaysia. Santiago’s remarks come in response to the Malaysian Community Care Foundation chairman, Halim Ishak’s, demand for the refugees’ deportation over national security concerns.

Rohingya: A Stateless People in Dire Need

Santiago drew attention to the extreme hardships endured by the Rohingya, who have been displaced and brutalized by their own government in Rakhine state, Myanmar. Many of them were trafficked into Malaysia—a fact that Santiago believes should be met with sympathy and protection. As the co-chair of the Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights, Santiago compared the support given to Palestinians with the aid the Rohingya desperately need.

Advocating for the Right to Work

Santiago proposed that the Malaysian government should allow the Rohingya refugees to work, which would alleviate both their plight and the country’s labor shortage. This suggestion directly opposes Halim Ishak’s claim that the Rohingya’s presence threatens national sovereignty, citing their alleged involvement in a human trafficking cartel with Malaysians.

Countering Misinformation

However, Adrian Pereira, executive director of the North-South Initiative, counters these allegations. Pereira stressed that the Rohingya community’s supposed involvement in human trafficking is based on misinformation. He also disagreed with Halim’s proposal to close the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Malaysia. Pereira cited a study showing that Malaysia’s refugee resettlement rate exceeds the global average—a fact that challenges Halim’s position.

The debate over the treatment of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia continues unabated, with increasing calls for finding a balance between humanitarian assistance and national security. As the world watches, the fate of the stateless Rohingya hangs in the balance, a stark reminder of the human rights challenges still prevalent in our world today.