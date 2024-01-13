CCM Advocates for More Cooperative-Owned Petrol Stations Along Pan Borneo Highway

In a move that promises to reshape the fuel accessibility landscape along the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak, the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (CCM) has called for the establishment of additional cooperative-owned petrol stations. This initiative is particularly focused on the rural areas along this crucial transport route, where the scarcity of petrol stations currently poses a significant challenge for motorists. The move is in stark contrast to territories managed by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda), where the cooperative-owned Smart Stream brand operates close to 70 petrol stations.

Addressing Fuel Accessibility Issues

The call by the CCM is an integral part of a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the dearth of fueling options for motorists traveling along the Pan Borneo Highway. The highway is a critical artery, essential for the connectivity and development of Sarawak. However, the limited number of petrol stations, particularly in remote areas, has been a longstanding issue. By advocating for the establishment of more cooperative-owned petrol stations, the CCM is taking a decisive step towards mitigating this problem.

A Sustainable Solution

Under the leadership of Amran Abd Kadir, the deputy chief executive officer of CCM, the commission is championing a sustainable solution to the petrol station scarcity issue. Cooperative-owned petrol stations have a proven track record, as demonstrated by the nearly 70 stations operating under the Smart Stream brand in Felda-managed territories. By replicating this model along the Pan Borneo Highway, the CCM believes it can significantly improve fuel accessibility for motorists, especially in the more remote parts of Sarawak.

Driving Economic Development

This initiative by the CCM is not just about improving fuel accessibility. It also has far-reaching implications for the economic development of Sarawak. More petrol stations mean more business opportunities, creating a multiplier effect that can stimulate economic growth in the region. By enabling better connectivity and mobility, this initiative can also facilitate access to markets and opportunities, further contributing to the development of Sarawak.