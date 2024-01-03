en English
Business

Bumi Armada Anticipates Earnings Growth, Boosted by FPSO and ONGC Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Malaysia-based international offshore energy facilities and services provider, Bumi Armada Bhd, steers towards a promising financial trajectory with anticipated growth in earnings over the ensuing quarters. This optimistic outlook is propelled by heightened contributions from the Armada Kraken floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit and the impending achievement of first oil at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) KG-DWN-98/2 project.

Armada Kraken FPSO: A Key Contributor

The Armada Kraken FPSO, a pivotal asset in Bumi Armada’s portfolio, has been spotlighted for its enhanced performance. This improved operation serves as a positive harbinger for the company’s financial future. According to Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB), the Armada Kraken FPSO’s amplified contribution is expected to significantly bolster Bumi Armada’s earnings.

ONGC KG-DWN-98/2 Project: A Potential Catalyst

The ONGC KG-DWN-98/2 project stands as another key influencer in Bumi Armada’s promising financial projection. The upcoming achievement of first oil at this project signals potential escalation in activity and revenue for Bumi Armada. Moreover, the final acceptance of the Armada Sterling V, projected for the first quarter of 2024, is anticipated to provide a significant contribution.

Challenges and Prospects

Despite the positive forecast, Bumi Armada faces certain challenges. With contracts for key projects nearing their expiration, a potential decline in return on equity (ROE) and earnings per share (EPS) could be on the horizon from 2025 onwards. Issues concerning reputation and skillset in the FPSO business also loom. However, the company’s shift in focus towards the green space, coupled with its market valuation considered undemanding, instils hope for a brighter financial future. The optimistic outlook is further buoyed by the potential of winning new contracts and securing lengthy extensions for current contracts.

Business Energy Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

