Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets

Arifin Marzuki, the founder and director of Bubbles O2 Sdn Bhd, has been hailed as the Entrepreneur Icon at the Student Affairs Excellence Awards held by MARA Poly-Tech College and University Poly-tech Malaysia (UPTM). This recognition comes hand in hand with the meteoric rise of Bubbles O2’s sales, which have seen a significant increase from RM3.7 million in 2022 to a whopping RM6.7 million as of June 2023.

Driving Growth through Expansion

Bubbles O2’s remarkable performance can be attributed to its successful foray into international markets, particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Brunei. The company’s expansion strategy has not only amplified its brand visibility but also contributed substantially to its financial health.

Future Prospects and Goals

Fueled by the exponential popularity of Bubbles O2 mineral water, Marzuki expresses confidence in meeting the company’s ambitious sales target of RM12 million for 2023. This goal signifies an 80% rise from its total sales in the previous year. In addition, Bubbles O2’s recent approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for the company to export its product to the US, further augmenting its growth prospects.

Looking Ahead: New Markets on the Horizon

Not resting on its laurels, Bubbles O2 is also eyeing the United Kingdom market, reinforcing its commitment to extend its global footprint. The company’s strategic expansions and its burgeoning popularity hint at a promising future, propelling it towards becoming a key player in the global mineral water industry.