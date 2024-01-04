en English
Business

Brewery Sector Poised for Growth: HLIB Research

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Brewery Sector Poised for Growth: HLIB Research

As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, tourism in Malaysia and Singapore is on the rise again. This resurgence of tourists, particularly from China, is expected to boost beer consumption in the region. Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research acknowledges this trend and reaffirms its ‘overweight’ rating on the brewery sector.

Positive Factors for Brewery Sector

Several factors are contributing to the positive outlook for breweries. Key raw materials like tin and barley have seen a decrease in costs. These reduced costs, according to HLIB, could lead to improved profit margins for breweries upon the renewal of existing fixed-price contracts. Brewers have already adjusted their average selling prices (ASPs) in anticipation of previous cost increases. However, the easing of these costs is expected to allow for margin expansion once current contracts expire.

Moreover, the weakening of the ringgit, which had previously led to increased costs, is predicted to be less of a concern in 2024. This is due to the expected end of the US Federal Reserve’s rate increase cycle, potentially leading to a stronger ringgit.

UK Joining the CPTPP Asia-Pacific Trade Bloc

In other related news, the UK has formally agreed to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Asia-Pacific trade bloc, which includes Malaysia and Singapore. This development has led to a surge in drinks exports in the region, particularly sparkling wine to Japan and Scotch whisky to Malaysia and Singapore.

HLIB’s Top Picks

HLIB maintains ‘buy’ ratings for both Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd and Heineken Malaysia Bhd, with Carlsberg being favored as the top pick for investors seeking exposure to the tourism recovery trend. Carlsberg Brewery’s managing director, Soren Ravn, has mentioned that the slight price hike on beer will not affect premium brands as the company aims to win market share in the premium market. The brewery also plans to expand its product mix to achieve economies of scale and enhance market share.

In conclusion, the recovery of tourist arrivals in Malaysia and Singapore presents an opportunity for further growth in beer consumption. The anticipated increase in Chinese tourists, coupled with the decrease in raw material costs and the fortification of the ringgit, paints a promising picture for the brewery sector in 2024.

Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

