Brand New Car Breakdown: A Tale of Sugar, Struggle, and Unanswered Appeals

Eight hours after driving off in her newly purchased Perodua Bezza 1.3X Premium, Nagakanni Subramaniam, a resident of Malaysia, found her joyride abruptly halted when the vehicle refused to start. The car, bought on October 17, 2023, from Harapan Terang Motor in Johor Bahru, turned into a financial burden overnight as the engine was found to be damaged due to sugar contamination.

Unforeseen Malfunction

Following the unexpected breakdown, Subramaniam’s car was towed to the Perodua Segamat Service Centre. The subsequent diagnosis revealed an unusual cause – sugar contamination, which had severely damaged the engine. Perodua’s customer service clarified that the substance was not a part of their manufacturing process, implying that the contamination happened post-production.

Unanswered Pleas and Financial Strain

Subramaniam, who categorically denies any act of tampering with the vehicle or introducing sugar into it, found herself in a predicament. She was advised to secure a new loan to purchase another car – an ordeal she was not prepared for financially. Meanwhile, she continues to make monthly payments of RM537 for the inoperable car that remains parked at the service center. Despite her desperate attempts, she has not received any response from Perodua regarding her request for a replacement vehicle since October.

Social Media Uproar and Legal Pursuit

In response to her ordeal, Subramaniam lodged a police report against the service center on December 18, 2023. Her story, shared on social media, has garnered significant attention, with netizens rallying behind her, suggesting she seek legal counsel or approach the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for assistance. The Ministry responded stating that compensation, if any, would only cover the damages incurred, as per the Tribunal For Consumer Claims. The incident has sparked concerns about consumer rights and has put Perodua under scrutiny, with Malaysians demanding swift action.