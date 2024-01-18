en English
Boehringer Ingelheim Honored as ‘Global Top Employer’ for Fourth Consecutive Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
Boehringer Ingelheim Honored as ‘Global Top Employer’ for Fourth Consecutive Year

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in biopharmaceuticals, continues to make its mark as an exceptional place to work. The company has been recognized as the ‘Global Top Employer’ by the Top Employers Institute for an impressive fourth consecutive year. This recognition extends to Malaysia, where Boehringer Ingelheim has held the title for six years running. The 2024 certification applauds the organization’s robust learning and development opportunities, which have been instrumental in promoting individual growth and aligning it with the company’s mission to transform lives.

Excellence in ‘Develop’ and ‘Steer’ Categories

The Top Employers Institute has particularly commended Boehringer Ingelheim’s performance in the ‘Develop’ and ‘Steer’ categories. These categories underscore the company’s commitment to personal development and its successful efforts to align individual growth with the company’s overarching mission. This emphasis on employee growth is a testament to Boehringer Ingelheim’s people-first philosophy, which seeks to equip its employees with the necessary skills and career development opportunities.

Boehringer Ingelheim University: A Commitment to Employee Development

In October 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim took a significant step towards fulfilling this commitment by launching the Boehringer Ingelheim University. This internal virtual campus offers tailored learning resources to all 53,000 employees globally, thus standing as a clear testament to the company’s dedication to employee development. The University’s offerings underscore the company’s belief in nurturing talent and encouraging a growth mindset among its employees.

A Holistic Approach to Employee Wellbeing

Boehringer Ingelheim’s approach to talent management extends beyond career development. The company also has a comprehensive wellbeing framework that emphasizes physical, social, mental, and financial health. In 2023, 13 employees from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia were selected for Regional Development Programs. These programs provide employees with cross-country experience and skills, further illustrating the company’s commitment to fostering a holistic and nurturing work environment.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s continued recognition as a ‘Global Top Employer’ cements its reputation as a company that truly values its employees. The company is one of only 17 worldwide to receive the award in 30 countries. It has also received regional accolades in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. These achievements are a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive work culture, nurturing talent, and transforming lives across generations.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

