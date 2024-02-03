BMW Malaysia Announces Pricing for High-Performance XM SUV

BMW Malaysia has unwrapped the price tag for its latest high-performance SUV, the BMW XM, also known as G09. Debuting globally in September 2022, the XM is making waves as the first standalone model from BMW's M division since the M1 and the first M model to employ a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The XM, available in two variants - the Shadow Line and Night Gold Line, has been priced at RM1,316,450 without insurance. An optional five-year extended warranty and service package take the price to RM1,398,800.

Performance Under the Hood

The XM houses a PHEV powertrain, boasting a total system output of 653 PS and 800 Nm of torque. This beastly machine can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 4.3 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 270 km/h. The powertrain is a fusion of a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor, delivering an electric range of 82-88 km as per the WLTP standard.

Luxury Paired with Performance

The vehicle does not compromise on luxury, featuring adaptive LED headlamps, BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, M carbon-fibre interior trim, adaptive M suspension, and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. The distinction between the Shadow Line and Night Gold Line variants lies in their external accents and wheel designs, reflecting their respective names.

BMW XM: The Future of SUVs

The BMW XM marks a significant milestone in BMW's journey, embodying the future of high-performance SUVs. With its powerful hybrid powertrain, luxurious features, and distinctive design, it is set to redefine the SUV market. As the first standalone M model since the M1, the BMW XM carries a legacy of performance and innovation, offering a unique blend of speed, luxury, and sustainability.