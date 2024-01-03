en English
Business

Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd’s Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government’s Takeover Plans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd’s Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government’s Takeover Plans

Malaysia’s Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd experienced a significant leap in its share price on January 3, 2024, soaring nearly 13% to reach a five-year high of RM5.90. This surge positioned the company as the second top gainer on Bursa Malaysia, the nation’s stock exchange.

Sarawak State Government’s Takeover Plans

The sudden upsurge in stock price has not been explicitly explained. However, it closely follows the announcement of the Sarawak state government’s plan to assume control over Bintulu Port from the federal government by July 2024. This news was first unveiled by Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, Datuk Majang Renggi, in November 2023. He indicated that preparations, including the drafting of legal provisions and other essential arrangements for the transfer of control, are currently underway.

Financial Performance Amidst Rising Share Price

Despite the recent spike in its stock price, Bintulu Port’s financial performance for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, showed a decline. The company reported a drop in net profit by 14.44% to RM78.72 million and a decrease in revenue by 6.71% to RM550.74 million as compared to the same period in the previous year.

Dividend Declaration

Notwithstanding its reduced profits and revenue, Bintulu Port declared a third interim dividend of three sen per share, which was paid on December 28, 2023. This declaration brings the total dividend declared for the year to 11 sen.

Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

