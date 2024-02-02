Betong Division Development Agency Invests RM63 Million in Regional Development

The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), under the stewardship of Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, has announced an investment of RM63 million for a series of developmental projects slated for 2023. This fund allocation is set to bolster the region's development and foster an environment conducive to growth and prosperity.

Fostering Agricultural Excellence

The Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, unveiled that RM33 million of the total funds would be funneled into income-generating agricultural activities. These projects focus on modern precision agriculture techniques, including fertigation and hydroponics, which are known for their efficiency and sustainability. A 260-hectare area near the Bebuling STOLport has been earmarked for precision farming, with the ambitious goal of transforming the region into a leading producer of vegetables, fruits, and food. The potential for crawfish farming in the area is also being explored, adding a new dimension to the region's agricultural portfolio.

Comprehensive Community Development

On top of the agricultural initiatives, there are plans to channel RM20 million into the expansion of the Spaoh Waterfront. This enhancement aims to accommodate both recreational and commercial activities, making it a bustling hub for residents and tourists alike. Another RM5 million will be dedicated to the expansion of the Spaoh market, a critical local commerce center. This expansion includes plans for a night market and food court, further invigorating the area's economy.

A Boost for Spaoh Town

Uggah highlighted the ongoing construction of new commercial lots as a means to revitalise Spaoh town. The Deputy Premier also took the opportunity to present 'angpow' gifts to senior citizens at a pre-Chinese New Year dinner, manifesting his commitment to the community. In addition, he announced grants totaling RM170,000 for various local projects, including contributions to the Spaoh Chinese temple project and the Spaoh Chung Hua Association. Dr. Richard, who attended the event, commended Uggah's leadership and the positive transformation happening in Spaoh.