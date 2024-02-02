BDDA Greenlights RM63 Million for Developmental Projects: Precision Agriculture Takes the Spotlight

In a significant move to revitalize the agricultural and commercial sector, the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA), under the leadership of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, has sanctioned RM63 million for the execution of multiple developmental projects in 2023. Aiming to boost income generation, RM33 million from this budget is exclusively earmarked for modern precision agricultural activities.

Unleashing the Potential of Precision Agriculture

The BDDA has a firm focus on modern precision farming techniques such as fertigation and hydroponics. To equip and empower the local youth, training sessions for those interested in these innovative farming methods will be organized. The agency has pinpointed a 260-hectare site near Bebuling STOLport as the hub for precision farming. Uggah's ambitious vision is to transform the region into a leading producer of vegetables, fruits, and food. Additionally, the introduction of crawfish farming is under consideration, further diversifying the agricultural sector.

Revamping Spaoh with Progressive Development Plans

Other developmental projects include the expansion of the Spaoh Waterfront with a hefty RM20 million funding, making it more suitable for recreational and commercial activities. The new Spaoh market is also set to receive a facelift with a RM5 million investment. This expansion will incorporate a vibrant night market and a bustling food court space, augmenting the town's attraction for locals and tourists alike. The construction of new commercial lots is expected to enhance the vibrancy of the Spaoh town, contributing to a dynamic and thriving community.

A Nod to Community Welfare and Cultural Heritage

During a pre-Chinese New Year dinner, Uggah announced grants totaling RM170,000 for various local projects and activities. Among these, the Spaoh Chinese temple project and the Spaoh Chung Hua Association received significant contributions. Uggah also distributed 'angpow' gifts to senior citizens, marking a timely celebration of the cultural heritage and community welfare.