Asia

Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Batik Air and KTM Bhd Boost Transport Services for Chinese New Year

In a strategic move that intertwines the festive season’s charm with a pragmatic approach to transportation, Batik Air, under the watchful eye of Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke, has announced an early commencement of flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu. The decision, tailored to accommodate those traveling for the Chinese New Year, brings a heartfelt relief to many eager to celebrate their traditions away from home.

Flights Ahead of Schedule

Originally set to launch on February 8, the flights will now take off on February 6 and 7, a clear nod to the high influx of passengers during the festive season. The one-way tickets, carrying a price tag of RM399, have already been put on sale, a move that is likely to spark a surge in early bookings.

Fare Cap for Festive Periods

Understanding the financial constraints often associated with air travel, particularly during peak periods, Minister Loke has also brought forth a fare cap of RM599 for flights to Sabah and Sarawak during festive periods. This thoughtful gesture is bound to bring a sigh of relief to many planning their travel during the holiday season.

Additional Train Services

Accompanying the air travel adjustments is the introduction of extra train services by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTM Bhd). These additional services will be operational on February 7 and 13 between Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh, and Kuala Lumpur and Padang Besar on February 7 and 10. Tickets for these additional train services will be available for purchase starting January 15.

As we welcome the Chinese New Year, these travel adjustments promise to make the journey home, or to the heart of the festivities, a little easier for many. A testament to how thoughtful planning and execution can bring about significant improvements in public service, and the joy of celebrating one’s traditions without the burden of logistical challenges.

Asia Malaysia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

