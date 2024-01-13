Baki Zainal Set to Lead Eco-Shop’s ‘No Plastic, Go Eco’ Campaign as CSR Ambassador

In a move that signals a promising shift towards eco-conscious retailing in Malaysia, Baki Zainal, a prominent television personality, has been appointed the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Ambassador for Eco-Shop, a leading budget chain store in the country. Known for his charismatic charm and palpable dedication to environmental causes, Zainal is set to spearhead the store’s ‘No Plastic, Go Eco’ campaign, a determined endeavor to eradicate the usage of plastic bags within the store’s extensive network.

Plastic Pollution: A Global Concern

Plastic pollution has long been a global concern, with its detrimental effects seeping into every corner of our planet. The issue is not just about littered landscapes and choked waterways; it’s about the toxic burden it places on our ecosystem—a burden that our environment, wildlife, and future generations will have to bear. The significance of reducing plastic usage and promoting sustainable alternatives cannot be overstated.

Zainal’s Green Commitment

Zainal’s commitment to the environment is not newfound. His passion for green causes has been evident in his previous roles, including serving as the ambassador for Reef Check Malaysia in 2018, an initiative that aimed to preserve the country’s coral reefs, and as the ‘Ambassadiver’ for the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) in 2020, a role in which he advocated for ocean protection and promoted diving as an eco-friendly activity in Malaysia. Zainal’s new role with Eco-Shop amplifies his environmental advocacy, enabling him to inspire and motivate a wider audience to adopt eco-friendly habits.

Looking Ahead: Eco-Shop’s Sustainability Campaign

The ‘No Plastic, Go Eco’ campaign is more than just a corporate initiative; it’s a call to action—a call to each customer, each staff member, and each stakeholder to play their part in mitigating the burgeoning plastic pollution crisis. As the CSR Ambassador, Zainal will not only lead sustainability efforts but also engage with communities, fostering environmental awareness through various educational campaigns and events. His appointment underscores Eco-Shop’s commitment to transforming its operations in line with sustainable practices and to making a tangible difference in the fight against plastic pollution.