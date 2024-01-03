en English
Business

Aurelius Technologies Bhd Eyes Expansion with RM12.15M Land Acquisition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
Aurelius Technologies Bhd Eyes Expansion with RM12.15M Land Acquisition

In a significant business maneuver, Aurelius Technologies Bhd (ATB), a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services, has announced its plan to acquire a vacant industrial land within the strategic confines of the Kulim High-Tech Park in Kedah. The deal, valued at RM12.15 million, surfaced in a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia.

Expanding Horizons

The land in question spans around 270,034 square feet, acting as a tangible manifestation of ATB’s forward-thinking expansion strategies. Acquisition of this property stands as a testament to the company’s commitment towards increasing its manufacturing capacity and achieving greater economies of scale.

Impact on Future Earnings

ATB anticipates that this calculated move will have a beneficial impact on the group’s future earnings. By broadening its manufacturing capabilities, ATB is poised to enhance its profitability, further consolidating its position in the electronics manufacturing domain. The deal not only symbolizes a leap towards increased production but also marks the company’s stride towards achieving larger economies of scale.

Unfolding the Strategic Blueprint

The acquisition underscores ATB’s strategic blueprint aimed at future expansion. By investing in the Kulim High-Tech Park—an established hub for tech innovation and development—the company is effectively aligning itself with the pulsating rhythm of technological evolution. This move signifies ATB’s endeavor to adapt and thrive amid the fast-paced, ever-evolving tech landscape.

Business Malaysia
