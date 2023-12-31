en English
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:26 pm EST
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized the significance of constructive discourse and the alignment of values and morals with duties, trust, and responsibilities in governance. Drawing on the teachings of the Quran, Anwar used the narrative of the ‘Ashabul Kahfi’ or the men of the cave, from Surah Al-Kahf, to drive home the importance of faith and ethics in public service.

Perseverance in Faith and Rejection of Injustice

The story of ‘Ashabul Kahfi’ exemplifies the young men’s refusal to succumb to an unjust system and their steadfastness in faith. Anwar believes this example strikingly mirrors the values required in governance today. However, his remarks have met with misinterpretation and excessive criticism, even from scholars and preachers, in a manner he finds unacceptable.

Disagreements and Ethics

While acknowledging the right to express disagreements, Anwar emphasized that the discourse should always be ethical, devoid of slander or cursing. He has called for the wide distribution of the book ‘Adabul Ikhtilaf Fil Islam’, which explores the ethics of disagreement within Islam, to promote a more constructive dialogue.

Education and Understanding of Islam

In a move to foster better understanding of Islam among Muslim students, Anwar announced the introduction of Imam Nawawi’s 40 Hadith Appreciation module in schools. This initiative is seen as a step towards ensuring that future generations are well-versed in Islamic teachings and can engage in informed and respectful discussions on the subject.

While voicing his hopes for a more prosperous 2024, focused on economic development and easing the burdens of the people, Anwar reiterated the importance of unity and security within the diverse Malaysian community. He commended the recent political stability achieved in the country and expressed gratitude for the effective discharge of duties by various government agencies.

