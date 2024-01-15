en English
Education

Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd Awards Scholarships to Underprivileged Students in Penang

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd Awards Scholarships to Underprivileged Students in Penang

In an effort to promote education as a fundamental right and not a privilege, Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd has awarded scholarships to fourteen students from low-income families in Penang. The students, who represent the inaugural group to receive such scholarships in the region, were chosen based on their academic excellence and unwavering determination. The recognition ceremony took place at The Wembley Hotel in Penang, officiated by none other than the Chief Minister of Penang, Chow Kon Yeow.

Ancom Nylex’s Stand on Education

Ancom Nylex Managing Director Lee Cheun Wei emphasised the company’s perspective on education, asserting it to be a fundamental right rather than a privilege. The scholarships aim to open doors of higher education for these youths at local universities, thus providing them with opportunities they might otherwise have been denied. Wei’s words underscored the company’s commitment to supporting these bright minds despite their financial challenges.

Recipient’s Gratitude and Future Prospects

The selected students, all natives of Penang and from economically challenged backgrounds, expressed their gratitude towards the company. They acknowledged the scholarships as a significant relief to their families, helping alleviate financial strain and bolstering their academic pursuits. The scholarships, which cover up to RM10,000 in tuition fees per recipient, are backed by a three-year fund amounting to RM1 million.

Investing in Penang’s Future

This initiative by Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd is seen as an investment in Penang’s future. The expectation is that these scholars will grow into significant contributors to the state’s development, leveraging the opportunities offered by the scholarships. The company’s programme, by investing in the region’s youth, hopes to foster a brighter future for Penang and its inhabitants.

Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

