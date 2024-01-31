Alps Global Holding and Globalink Investment Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

In a strategic merger, Malaysia's Alps Global Holding Berhad is joining forces with Globalink Investment Inc., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on Nasdaq. The transaction is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, leading to the formation of a new entity named Alps Life Science Inc. This new company is set to be listed on Nasdaq following the successful merger.

A Leap Forward for Alps Global Holding

Established in 2017, Alps Global Holding Berhad has evolved into an integrated platform that encompasses biotechnology research, medical services, and wellness portfolios. It has diligently worked towards delivering personalized, precise, and preventive medicine. The vision of Alps is to revolutionize healthcare by providing advanced medical solutions at affordable prices, thereby enhancing the quality of human life.

Alps' Strategic Operations

The company operates in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, housing facilities like the Alps Medical Centre, Alps Wellness Centre, MyGenome, and Celestialab. These institutions are committed to offering healthcare solutions that prioritize individual health and well-being at equitable prices.

A Strategic Merger for Nasdaq Listing

The merger with Globalink Investment Inc. is a strategic move by Alps Global Holding Berhad. It marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to expand its global footprint. The new entity, Alps Life Science Inc., will be listed on Nasdaq, one of the world's foremost stock exchanges. This listing will give the newly formed company a global platform, attract international investors, and facilitate its growth trajectory.